Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes on personal lives: ‘Not everything is shared’

Celebrity couple Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes have recently disclosed that a mere one percent of their lives are exposed to the public.

The enigma deepens their personal affairs and ignites intense curiosity that captivates both fans and media to unravel the secrets behind the high-profile relationship of this power couple.

“Kasi syempre, hindi naman po talaga lahat nasi-share namin yan,” Dingdong said during the media interview following the launch of NWOW Philippines, an electric vehicle company, where the Dantes family serves as brand ambassadors.

He added that, “hindi rin naman kami perpektong couple,” however, the Primetime Queen and King couple assures that “we always strive hard to become better persons each day, not just for ourselves but also for each other and for our family.”

Meanwhile, Marian disclosed that aside from the “one percent” known to the public, they engage in numerous conversations and activities together, she emphasized that their family time is completely normal.

Amidst industry pressure, Marian asserts that the real challenge lies in external pressures, “magka-pressure sa ibang tao,” however, she underscored that what truly matters is the quality of the relationship and how they navigate it.

Image credits: John Eiron R. Francisco





