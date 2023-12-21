Marcos names 4 new MIC directors

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed four new directors of the Maharlika Investment Corp. (MIC), including a long-time Asian Development Bank (ADB) officer.

The chief executive swore in Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes as the new members of the MIC in Malacañang on Wednesday.

They will be joining Rafael D. Consing Jr., who was designated as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MIC last month.

Tan worked for Citibank, AIG Philam Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corp. before serving at the ADB from September 2002 to January 2021.

She served as SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc.’s Deputy President and May Bank Inc.’s Independent Director and Chairperson of its Corporate Governance Committee before her appointment in the MIC.

Another new director, Gan, is serving as a member of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee, and the Compensation Committee of Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC).

Meanwhile, Lichauco served as Senior Partner at the Siguion Reyna, Montecillo and Ongsiako Law Offices, as well as President of Gemarvic Holdings Inc.

The last new MIC member is Reyes, who is a current Director of the Radio Philippines Network Inc. (RPN 9); Pampanga Sugar Development Co. (Pasudeco); the All-Asian Countertrade; Philippine Geothermal Production Co.; and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

Under Republic Act (RA) No. 11954, the MIC will manage the Maharlika Investment Fund, the country’s first sovereign wealth fund.

Its members include the secretary of finance, MIC CEO, president and CEO of the Land Bank of the Philippines, president and CEO of the Development Bank of the Philippines, two regular directors, and three independent directors.