Jeepney groups seek SC’s TRO vs orders for PUVMP

JEEPNEY drivers and operators on Wednesday filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to stop the government from implementing various administrative issuances in relation to the full implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP) starting next year.

In a 56-page petition, transport group Piston through its chairman Mody Floranda, leader of the legal action, asked the Court to issue a temporary restraining order and/or a writ of preliminary injunction enjoining respondents from implementing Department of Transportation (DOTr) Order No. 207-011 (Omnibus Guidelines on the Planning and Identification of Public Road Transportation Services and Franchise Issuance; Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Memorandum Circular 2018-008 (Consolidation of Franchise Holders in Compliance with DO No. 207-11); LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2020-084 (Extension of Time to File Application for Consolidation Pursuant to Industry Consolidation of PUVMP); LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2021-021 (Guidelines for the Issuance of Provisional Authority to Units of Individual Operators with Pending Application for Consolidation and those that Failed to File an Application for Consolidation pursuant to DO No. 207-11; LTFRB Memorandum Circular 2023-047 (Guidelines for the Acceptance of Application for Consolidations); and LTFB Memorandum Circular 2023-051 (Allowing Operations of Consolidated Transport Services Entities in All Routes with Filed Applications for Consolidation on or before December 31, 2023).

Such issuances lay down the processes for the mandatory consolidation of individual operators under transport cooperatives and corporations and the issuance of new franchises in favor of such entities as part of the PUVMP.

The assailed issuances would pave the way for the eventual phaseout of jeepneys from the roads starting January 1, 2024.

Aside from PISTON, the other petitioners in the case are Bayan Muna Party-list Coordinator Gaylord Despuez, PARA-Advocates for Inclusive Transport member Edrich Samonte, No to PUV Phaseout Coalition of Panay member Elmer Forro, and Kmyut spokesperson Ma. Flora Cerna.

The petitioners argued that the assailed orders and circulars violate the constitutional provisions that guarantees freedom of association, right to due process, right to equal protection of laws, right against unreasonable seizures and the right to gainful employment and livelihood.

They said the orders and circulars are an invalid exercise of police power and a usurpation of legislative prerogative.

Lawyer Diane Azores, who topped the Bar in 2019 and whose father is a jeepney driver, will lead a group of lawyers who volunteered to provide legal assistance to the petitioners.

Named respondents in the petition are Secretary Jaime Bautista of DOTr and LTFRB Chairman Teofilo Guadiz.

The petitioners stressed that the orders and circulars are overly broad and infringe the constitutional freedom of association as these issuances force the drivers and operators to join an organization or cooperative.

The Supreme Court, according to the petitioners, has repeatedly said that the right to join an association carries with it the right not to join.

“Through the issuance of MC NO. 2023-051, the individual operators are being penalized for not joining an association. They are essentially left with no choice but to consolidate if they wish to keep their livelihood. This is gross and patent violation of the individual operators’ freedom of association as guaranteed by the Constitution,” the petition read.

“In addition, compelling individual operators to form either a cooperative or corporation violate the provisions of Republic Act No. 9520 or the Cooperative Code of the Philippines and Republic Act No. 11232 or the Revised Corporation Code,” it added.

The petitioners added that the orders and memorandum circulars are oppressive, overreaching and confiscatory as it will have a damaging impact on the livelihood of the drivers and operators, and even the commuters.

They cited a 2020 study showing the price of modern PUJs ranged from P1.4 million to P1.6 million per unit in 2017.

However, by 2020, the price had ballooned to between P2.5 million and P2.6 million.

“The high unit prices translate to high amortization payments and compounded interests, thus, imposing an enormous financial burden on PUV operators and drivers,” the petitioners said.

They argued that the said orders and circulars were issued in excess of DOTr and LTFRB’s authority, considering that the implementation of PUVMP is not backed by a law passed by Congress.

“No legislation was passed to support the so-called PUV ‘modernization’ program or its various facets, including mandatory consolidation nor has there been any amendment to Republic Act No. 9520 of the Philippine Cooperative Code of 2008, Article 4 (1) of which provides that cooperatives are voluntary organizations,” the petitioners insisted.

On the other hand, commuters argued that prohibiting about 68,000 jeepneys from plying their route next year will result in longer lines, longer wait and even inability of commuters to get transport to their work.

“Worse, the scarcity of public transport could result in more expensive fares for taxis and TNVS like Grab. Worse, more people will be forced to buy second-hand cars and motorcycles resulting in heavier traffic and carbon emission in urban areas,” they claimed.

Image credits: Bloomberg





