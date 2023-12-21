Globe unit inks deal with CMZ

Globe Telecom Inc. said on Wednesday its digital healthcare service unit KonsultaMD has entered into a landmark partnership with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga (CMZ) to bring “cutting-edge healthcare services” closer to Zamboanga City residents.

Under the partnership, KonsultaMD and CMZ are introducing a “seamless, digital-first approach to healthcare, streamlining every step from appointment scheduling to payment, ensuring that patients receive prompt attention and care.”

Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD, said the partnership is “a critical component of KonsultaMD’s mission to provide holistic care, including teleconsultations, pharmaceutical services, and home-based nursing.”

He added that through the KonsultaMD SuperApp, Zamboanga City residents can now book both at-home and in-hospital diagnostic services provided by CMZ with just a few clicks, revolutionizing the way healthcare is delivered in Mindanao.

“This strategic partnership boils down to our shared values and vision with Ciudad Medical Zamboanga of providing: Better Access. Better Service. Better Health. With KonsultaMD’s goal of democratizing healthcare in the country, it’s just the start of building a strong network of medical providers and professionals in just one app,” he said.

CMZ President Jhihann C. Hairun-Natividad noted the partnership will enable the medical organization to further modernize its services.

“The partnership with KonsultaMD will give a whole new meaning to both quality and accessibility of healthcare in Zamboanga City. The synergy will deliver both care and convenience like no other, challenging traditional platforms and setting a new innovative approach to proactively respond to current trends and demands, and changing habits and inclinations,” said Natividad.