Frederick Go resigns from Robinsons Land

Property developer Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) and its real estate investment trust, RL Commercial REIT Inc. (RCR), have accepted the resignation of Frederick D. Go following his announcement that he will join the Marcos administration.

JG Summit Holdings President and CEO Lance Gokongwei will take over as CEO of RLC starting January 8, while there is no official statement yet on who will take over as chairman of RCR.

Gokongwei is currently the chairman of RLC’s Board of Directors and a director of RCR’s board.

Go has been appointed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as special assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs, a newly-created position with the rank of Secretary under the Office of the President.

President Marcos issued Executive Order (EO) 49 creating the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs to be headed by Go.

“There is a need to further strengthen the existing mechanisms for formulation, coordination and implementation of the Government’s economic initiatives, plans, policies and programs, as well as to establish a robust monitoring system to ensure a holistic and cohesive approach to addressing the diverse economic challenges currently confronting the nation,” the EO read.

Among its main functions is to coordinate with the Economic Development Group (EDG) in identifying problems in the implementation of priority economic initiatives of the Marcos administration.

It will also provide relevant and strategic advice on economic concerns to the President, ensure the timely execution of priority economic initiatives of the government as well as the realization of investment pledges.

Last March, JG Summit reported that its income plunged 86 percent to P700 million last year, despite a double-digit growth of its revenues that already surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The company said last year’s attributable income included the P6-billion gains and contributions from its food manufacturing arm’s discontinued Oceania operations.

JG Summit said its core income, which included the portfolio management gain that the parent company realized from the sale of some of its shares in Manila Electric Co. Inc., registered a 2-fold increase to P6.2 billion.

Revenues rose 36 percent to P312.4 billion from last year’s P230.55 billion on the back of a reopening economy.

The company said it has been proactive in protecting and preserving its margins through direct and indirect price adjustments, and the implementation of cost savings and productivity initiatives across its different business units.

The company said the group’s cost-saving measures translated to significant profit improvements, which was evident on its airline Cebu Air Inc., which also benefitted from relaxed travel restrictions. Meanwhile, its petrochemical unit’s new product lines cushioned the adverse impact of subdued industrial demand globally.