FiberXers’ 747 Dota tops PBA ‘Bakbakan’

THE Converge FiberXers’ 747 Dota team ruled the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Esports Bakbakan Dota 2 tournament after beating Barangay Ginebra’s Manta Esports in the finale of the competition that drew more than 160 teams.

747 Dota beat Manta Esports, 3-2, in to pocket the P150,000 top prize out of the total P250,000 pot in the season closer of the inaugural PBA Esports Bakbakan that earlier featured MLBB, PUBG Mobile, Streetballers and Call of Duty Mobile Conferences.

Marvin “Boomy” Rushton, Muhammad “InYourdreaM” Anugrah, Daud “Db-” Budiawan, Karl “Karl” Baldovino and Jaunuel “Jaunuel” Arcilla composed the champion team in the event powered by Dark League Studios and presented by Converge.

Carl “Dric” Ricafrente, Edjee “Blu” Icot, Jayquem “Kimizu” Gumalan, Dexmhalon “Gohan” Dignadice, Mohammed “Kuch” Almusally and James “Jameslord” Garcia settled for runner-up honors and the P70,000 prize.

It was a successful event drawing a total of 163 teams from as far as Nueva Ecija, Cebu, Dumaguete, and even Filipinos from Australia and Cambodia, and enjoying 1.7K peak views.

It started with the offline qualifiers in November before the season proper that eventually featured 747 Dota carrying the Converge banner and Manta Esports flying the Ginebra flag.

Others making the season proper were Blackwater Bossing Smooth Razor (Showbox), NLEX Road Warriors (Team G), Terrafirma Dyip (Noir), Meralco Bolts (Midnight Lambingan), San Miguel Beermen (Ragtag), Rain or Shine Elasto Painters (Team Bislog), Phoenix Super LPG (Sharks), NorthPort Batang Pier (Alagad ni Balong), Magnolia Hotshots (Team FX) and TnT Tropang Giga (D-Roar Seed).

Competing teams figured in a single eliminations in the qualifiers, then double eliminations in the season proper, with Manta Esports and 747 Dota ending up paired with D-Roar Seed and Sharks, respectively, in the best-of-three semifinals.