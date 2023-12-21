FAKE NEWS | Malacañang says Proclamation 427 declaring December 22 as ‘special half-working day’ is untrue

Malacañang on Thursday denied it issued a proclamation allegedly declaring December 22, 2023 as a special half-working day nationwide.

In a brief statement to reporters, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy V. Garafil tagged the supposed issuance as “fake news.”

“The Presidential Communications Office informs [the public] that the circulating “Proclamation No. 427” declaring December 22, 2023, a Friday as a special (half-working) day, is untrue,” the PCO said in Filipino in its Facebook page.

“The said document is fake and has no official government verification. The public is reminded to be critical and only refer to official government sources for correct information,” it added.

This was reiterated by the Official Gazette, the official journal of the Republic of the Philippines in a separate Facebook post.

Viral posts

The spurious version of Proclamation 427 circulated on Thursday morning, which was spread by some government officials and websites as well as by other news agencies.

Among them was Presidential Assistant for Strategic Communication Ceasar Chavez, who reposted it in his social media page, which he later took down.

“Apologies. I posted a content that was not first verified by me. For the confusion, the blame should be on me. I take full responsibility for this,” Chavez said in his Facebook page.

The fake proclamation was also reposted by the Facebook accounts of the local government units of Naga City, Philippine Information Agency Albay, Tanjay City as well as media firms such as GMA News.

National Living Treasures

Based on records from the Official Gazette, the actual version of the Proclamation 427 is on the declaration of 9 individuals as National Living Treasures or Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023 dated December 21, 2023.

The recognized artists for preserving the country’s cultural heritage include Adelita Romualdo Bagcal (master of Oral Traditions from Banna, Ilocos Norte), Abina Tawide Coguit (embroiderer from La Paz, Agusan del Sur) , Sakinur-ain Mugong Delasas (Sama master of traditional dance from Bongao, Tawi-Tawi) and Bundos Bansil Fara (T’boli brasscaster from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato.

Also given the recognition were Marife Ravidas Ganahon (Higaonon mat weaver from Malaybalay, Bukidnon), Amparo Balansi Mabanag (Ga’dang embroider from Paracelis, Mountain Province), Samporonia Pagsac Madanlo (a Mandaya ikat weaver from Caraga, Davao Oriental), Barbara Kibed Ofong (T’boli ikat weaver from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato) and Rosie Godwino Sula. (T’boli chanter from Lake Sebu, South Cotabato).