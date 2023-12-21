Economic indicators lack impetus for rate cut–BSP

BANGKO Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said an interest policy rate cut is “highly unlikely” in the next few months as such policy move is not yet supported by various economic indicators.

Remolona pointed out that there are certain conditions that must be met before the Monetary Board (MB) pushes through with an interest policy rate cut.

One of the key data indicators for the MB is the inflation figures, which, Remolona noted, remained threatened because of various factors such as supply shocks.

“I think we’re looking at many, many numbers, right? And if most of the numbers point in the right direction, including expectations, they really settle into this comfortable range of 3 percent for inflation, then we would consider cutting rates,” Remolona told reporters in a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We’re still not out of the woods when it comes to inflation. If there are further supply shocks, it makes it all the harder. There’s always the issue of financial crisis,” Remolona added.

Until such time that these identified conditions are met, Remolona emphasized that country’s interest rates will have to stay “higher for longer.”

Last December 14, the MB decided to maintain key policy rates amid upside risks to the inflation outlook. The MB kept the BSP’s Target Reverse Repurchase (RRP) Rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Remolona explained that the anticipated strong El Niño next year is one of the supply shocks that the MB is closely monitoring.

“In our analysis, first quarter [El Niño] might be bad, second quarter El Niño si 50-50. In our judgment, Q1 is likely [while] Q2 is more fifty-fifty. [There are] supply shocks, we’re more or less anticipating,” he said.

Citing the BSP’s latest forecast, Remolona said the country’s inflation rate in the first quarter could fall below 3 percent before going above the 3 percent in the second quarter because of base effects.

“But for the year as a whole, we hope we’re within the target range. Closer to the ceiling, I think. Closer to the ceiling and to the middle. Closer to 4 percent than 3 percent, for the year as a whole,” he said.

“The base effects don’t affect the monetary stance. But if inflation remains higher than we thought and expectations begin to get de-anchored, then we have to do more about inflation,” he added.

Nonetheless, if addressing the country’s inflation problem were a basketball game, Remolona said the MB is the leading team but “there is still one quarter to go.”

“Palagay ko leading tayo ngayon [I guess we’d be leading now] on our side but there’s still one quarter to go,” he replied, when asked to compare the MB’s fight against inflation rate to a basketball match.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





