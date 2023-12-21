DMW backs ITF plea for PHL seafarers’ safety in Red Sea

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has joined the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) in advocating the safety and well-being of Filipino seafarers amid the recent drone, missile, and rocket attacks on marine vessels navigating the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

In a statement, DWW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac said that it is crucial to protect Filipino seafarers navigating the Red Sea-Gulf of Aden shipping corridor, a crucial artery for global trade, facilitating the transportation of oil, gas, and essential commodities between Europe, Asia, and Africa.

“Our overwhelming priority is to ensure the safety of our kababayans at sea. We are deeply concerned over the increasing number of attacks on marine vessels and the danger this poses to seafarers,” he said.

ITF General Secretary Stephen Cotton has said the “primary concern of the ITF is the safety of seafarers, and we would expect shipping companies to share that concern. Seafarers move the world.”

Already, major shipping companies, including Maersk, Hapag Lloyd, and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), have responded by rerouting their vessels through the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, bypassing the perilous Red Sea-Gulf of Aden shipping corridor.

This decision comes despite the approximately 3,000 nautical miles added to their usual routes, extending the tours of duty for crew members and causing logistical impacts on goods, services and delivery schedules.

“We recognize the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping corridor’s critical role in the global supply chain and the potential disruptions caused by rerouting ships away from it. Nonetheless, we believe that no cargo is worth the risk to our Filipino seafarers’ lives,” said Cacdac.

Meanwhile, the DMW is now closely monitoring the Filipino seafarers who may be affected by the global shipping firms’ decision to reroute their ships away from the dangerous waters in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In a phone interview with BusinessMirror, DMW officer-in-charge Hans J. Cacdac said the development will be beneficial for the affected sailors since it will ensure their safety. “It will also provide more income for them since it will provide them with longer work hours,” the DMW official said.

However, he noted the arrangement can lead to fatigue in the long-term for the affected workers.

Cacdac said they will coordinate with manning agencies and shipping firms to determine how many Filipino sailors are aboard rerouted ships.

In a related development, Cacdac said they are also waiting for the necessary declaration from the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) and the International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC) before they declare areas of the Red Sea as “high-risk zones.”

He noted this will allow Filipino sailors onboard ships passing in such zones to avail themselves of double compensation. It will also give them the right to refuse to sail in said areas.

One in four seafarers a Pinoy

THE DMW reports that as of the third quarter of 2023, there are a total of 488,606 Filipino seafarers deployed, making them one out of every four of the world’s seafarers. The Philippines, Russia, Indonesia, China, and India are the largest suppliers of officers and skilled seafarers working on merchant ships.

According to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), in 2021, there were 1,892,720 seafarers, of which 857,540 are officers and the remaining 1,035,180 are skilled seafarers.

“Filipino seafarers are the most hardworking and trustworthy workers, and we will never cease to monitor and promote their safety and well-being on board ships that are their welcome workplaces,” Cacdac said.

According to reports from the Associated Press, rebels from Yemen’s Houthi launched ballistic missiles in the Red Sea on three commercial ships on Sunday.

Likewise, a US warship shot down three drones in “self-defense” during an assault.

Houthi, said to be backed by Iran, claimed two of the attacks.