‘Bilis Laya’: 985 PDLs freed from BuCor prison facilities

THE Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) announced Wednesday the release of 985 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from various operating prison and penal farms in the country who were either acquitted, have served their maximum sentence or granted probation and parole.

Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. said the total number of released PDLs has reached 11,000 since Secretary of Justice Crispin Remulla assumed office.

Catapang said that the bureau is working very closely with the Board of Pardons and Parole (BPP) to fast track the release of PDLs who were paroled under their “Bilis Laya” program.

He also ordered the BuCor legal team to study other possible legal remedies to hasten the release of PDLs who have already served their minimum sentence.

The latest release of PDLs came after the conduct of a two-day jail and prison decongestion summit held early this month to address overcrowding in the penal system.

“This will be our contribution to help solve the problem of overpopulation in our prison and penal farms aside from transferring PDLs from the congested NBP to other operating less congested facilities under our jurisdiction,” Catapang said.

“We will adhere to the planned strategy of addressing overpopulation in the penal system by reducing admissions, increase releases and expand our jail facilities,” he added.

For his part Justice Undersecretary Deo Marco, who represented Justice Secretary Remulla, commended the efforts of BuCor to decongest its prison facilities.

Marco said the DOJ, together with BuCor, Board of Pardons and Parole and the Public Attorney’s Office led by lawyer Persida Rueda-Acosta have submitted 1,500 PDL documents recommended for clemency to the Office of the President.