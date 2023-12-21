Baguio, Cebu City kids show way in tight overall championship race

BAGUIO City and Cebu City went almost neck and neck in the medals race of the Batang Pinoy nationals on the penultimate day of competitions with both local government units (LGUs) occupying the top of the table with 17 gold medals each.

But the Baguio City kids—one of them Chase Mhaiven Colas who bagged four archery gold medals so far—had two more silvers with 16 and nine more bronzes with 28 over the Cebuanos.

And with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) dangling incentives to the top five LGUs at the close of competitions on Friday, overall supremacy in the 26-sport Batang Pinoy cramped in only five days appeared to be anybody’s game.

Davao City was No. 3 with 16 golds, followed closely by Mandaluyong and Zamboanga City with 14 apiece.

But lurking in the shadows was Quezon City at No. 6 with 13 gold medals and Muntinlupa at No. 8 with 11 mints.

The champion LGU gets a P5-million incentive from the PSC with the second to fifth placers banking P4 million, P3 million, P2 million and P1 million, respectively.

Colas, a former swimmer whose transition to the bow and arrow gave him an enormous sweep of eight events in Vigan City last year, scooped four titles so far in the under-15 recurve FITA (1440 rounds) 60 meters and overall events held at the Rizal Memorial Baseball Stadium Thursday.

The 14-year-old eighth-grader at the Baguio City National High School, however, missed the gold in the 50 meters.

“My parents are my motivation, they are my inspiration, and this is a good step to pursue my Olympic dream,” said Colas, whose mom, Marge Nawew, works as a teacher in Vietnam.

Colas scored 1322 in the FITA event for the gold medal with Marikina’s Gianmarco Echiveri Santos grabbing silver with 1269 and Cotabato City’s Maurice Keith Salac Rodrigo bagging bronze with 1249.

He made 331 in the 60 meters while Santos and Rodrigo shot 311 and settled for the silver and bronze, respectively, after the tiebreak.

Santos, however, foiled another Colas sweep in the 50 meters where he beat the Baguio City bet, 329-321.

“I can no longer duplicate what I did in Vigan but I am really happy to what I did,” Colas said. “I was a swimmer in 2019 [Puerto Princesa City] and I didn’t win any medal. With archery, I guess I made the right choice.”

He secured on Wednesday the 30 and 40 meters events.

Parañaque City’s Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh, meanwhile, claimed her fifth swimming gold medal in the girls’ 16-17 200m butterfly with 2:21.48, beating Antipolo City’s Rio Balbuena (2:29.42) and Dasmariñas City’s Renavive Subida (2:31.31).

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





