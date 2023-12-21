AUB plans to increase forex trade in renminbi

THE Asia United Bank (AUB) announced it plans to further increase its foreign exchange (FX) trading of the Chinese renminbi (RMB) that, according to the lender, is “rapidly gaining market share” in international payments and cross-border transactions.

“We assure you that we can sustain, and probably even improve on the nearly 300-percent year-on-year growth on (RMB-PHP) clearing volumes and 70-percent growth in FX trading volume in the coming years. We have no plans of relinquishing our rank as the top bank in these categories and hopefully garner all three (awards) in the not-too-distant future,” AUB Head of Treasury Antonio V. Agcaoili Jr. was quoted in a statement as saying.

Agcaoili made the remarks after accepting the “Top RMB Clearing Volume Award” and “Top RMBPHP Trading Volume Award” given by the Philippine RMB Trading Community set up by 13 member banks in 2018. Chairman Hu Xinquan, country head of the Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd.-Manila Branch, led the Appreciation Event last December 6.

“When the RMBPHP Community was launched in 2018, we made a conscious decision to take an aggressive competitive stance on this initiative, unaware of the potential benefits it would provide,” Agcaoili said. “We consider this feat a ‘culmination’ of our efforts to dominate the industry in this segment of the market. It is a testament to our belief that our ability to compete does not necessarily boil down to a bank’s asset size or the geographical reach of its branch network. Our rank as a mid-size universal bank should not hinder our aim to achieve the efficiency and effectiveness required to deliver value-added banking products and services to our clients.”

Pillars

FROM 2021 to 2022, AUB was able to grow its RMB clearing item count by 134 percent while volume increased by 295 percent. For RMB FX, item count increased by 32 percent while volume jumped by 67 percent during the period.

Agcaoili attributed AUB’s success in RMB trading to pricing, execution and “good, old relationship management.”

The bank also credited its proprietary trading desk and its IT team that developed most of its frontline platforms in-house. Its front-end system includes a fully automated straight-thru-processing (STP) payment platform that was recognized by AUB’s correspondent banking partners for its “almost flawless” record of processing over 99 percent of transactions “in an error-free manner and consistently over an extended period,” Agcaoili said.

The bank said it also invested on relationship management that focused on preaching the benefits of maintaining both PHP and RMB deposit accounts as “settlement accounts” for all clients’ forex trades and other transactional needs. “These three pillars were instrumental in achieving the goals we set for ourselves early in the game to gain a significant share of the RMB-PHP market,” said Agcaoili.

Largest

AS of the first half of 2023, China was the Philippines’s largest trading partner, largest import source and largest export market, the lender said citing the Philippine Statistics Authority. China comprised 16 percent of the country’s total exports during the period.

“While the fundamental side shows a slow export recovery (in China) amidst global weakening trends, it is at least improving,” Joselito R. Jacob, senior vice president and head of AUB’s Foreign Exchange Desk, was quoted in the statement as saying. “Thus, the most optimistic scenario for the RMB versus PHP is to test 8.10 to 8.16 level next year.”

Jacob added that the People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, is expected to mitigate the recent Moody’s downgrade of its rating outlook on China “and has been consistently supporting the RMB at daily fixing.”

“This is sending a strong message to support the yuan whatever it takes,” he said.