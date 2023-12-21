ASICS Meta: Time: Trials Malaysia Edition wraps up in triumph and personal bests with 3,000 participants celebrating victory

The ASICS META: Time: Trials Malaysia Edition concluded on a high note at Persiaran Flora, Cyberjaya, leaving an indelible mark on the running community with a sold-out crowd of 3,000 runners.

This extraordinary road race, now in its second year, not only redefined each individual’s personal limits but also showcased the unwavering spirit of achievement and triumph, echoing the triumphant spirit witnessed in the Southeast Asian edition held in Bangkok, Thailand last year.

In the fiercely contested Women’s Invitational Category, Filipina athlete Joida Gagnao showcased her exceptional prowess by securing an impressive second place, completing the race in a commendable 39:18 minutes. Joida proudly represents ASICS Philippines in the ASICS META: Time: Trials and is renowned as a consistent podium finisher in international races. Notably, she was accompanied by several Filipino personalities during the event. In the Speed Category, the dynamic trio of Andrei Felix, Migs Bustos, and Jeff Lo (Pinoy Fitness), alongside the esteemed ASICS Running Club coaches, Precious Que and Jasper Tanhueco added to the formidable presence, making their mark in this thrilling competition. Together, they exemplify the spirit of excellence and sportsmanship associated with the ASICS brand.

In addition to Open Category, the ASICS META : Time : Trials Malaysia Edition featured an elite category where the runners showcased unparalleled speed looking to achieve their Personal Best (PBs) were donning the cutting-edge METASPEED™ EDGE+ and METASPEED™ SKY+ shoes during the run.

Crafted with precision for cadence-style runners, the METASPEED™ EDGE+ redefined the art of starting fast and finishing even faster. Meanwhile, the METASPEED™ SKY+ took stride-style runners to new heights on the track, providing an unmatched experience of speed conquest. These advanced racing shoes not only redefine the limits of speed but also epitomize the innovation that ASICS brings to the running sector, providing elite athletes with a distinct advantage in their pursuit of greatness at events like the ASICS META: Time: Trials Malaysia Edition.

ASICS also provided a preview of the new NOVABLAST™ 4 shoe to all the runners present at the event. NOVABLAST™ 4 which is set to launch in December 2023 is a bouncy trainer that has quickly become one of ASICS’ most popular running shoes. The shoe’s renowned trampoline effect is achieved through FF BLAST™ PLUS ECO cushioning and geometries that create a springy feel underfoot. Runners were given the opportunity to try on the new NOVABLAST™ 4 with the help of ASICS personnel on standby.

Winners walked away with cash prizes, top-notch ASICS gear, cutting-edge Garmin products, and sleek Oakley eyewear. ASICS META : Time : Trials Malaysia stands as a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation in the running sector. It reinforces ASICS’ position as a pioneer, continually providing elite athletes with the ideal platform to unleash their potential.

*META : Time : Trials is a 10km road race with the key objective of bringing together the running community to race and for each runner to beat his or her own Personal Bests (PB). Stay update for the next run to come from ASICS!