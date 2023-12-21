Alternergy gives up wind contract

Alternergy Holdings Corp. (Alternergy) will surrender one of the four wind energy service contracts (WESCs) awarded by the Department of Energy (DOE).

In a disclosure on Wednesday, the board of directors of Alternergy approved the surrender of WESC which was awarded to its subsidiary, Calavite Passage Wind Power Corp. (CPWPC), for the Calavite Passage Offshore Wind Project.

The surrender was ratified by the stockholders of CPWPC at a separate special stockholders’ meeting of CPWPC held last December 19.

Alternergy said the results of the study for the Calavite Passage site identified several technical issues that could potentially make the development unfeasible at this time given the available technical innovations and market conditions.

“The WESC covering the Calavite Passage located offshore and onshore Occidental Mindoro will be returned to the DOE pursuant to our obligations under the WESC while the development of the three Tablas Strait WESCs will be further explored,” said Alternergy President Gerry Magbanua.

Alternergy and its partner, Shell, conducted preliminary studies and initial assessment on the technical feasibility of the four offshore WESCs. The studies, it said, were done to initially screen possible locations and determine the best sites for the offshore wind development over the contract areas covered under the four WESCs.

“As with any offshore wind development, preliminary studies are used to understand the complexity and feasibility of the contract areas to select the best sites for development. Based on these studies, the three sites are deemed feasible for offshore wind development exploration,” added Magbanua.

The three sites are situated over the Tablas Strait issued to Tablas Strait Offshore Wind Power Corp., the project proponent.

The company had earlier relinquished the award for the Apulid Solar Power Project under the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2) program of the government.

The company said it decided not to pursue GEA2 and instead opt to pursue potential bilateral offtake agreement which could give a better price.

“Based on our further analysis, there are other potential markets which could bring better value to the project while at the same time continue to contribute to achieving the government’s renewable energy target.”