Yulo sparkles in a multitude of everything

MULTIPLE gold medalists are sprouting like mushrooms in the simultaneous staging of the Batang Pinoy-Philippine National Games whose enormous field of 14,000 athletes in 26 sports and spread over 21 competition venues has received flak rather than appreciation entering the combined games’ penultimate day on Thursday.

Karl Eldrew Yulo, world champion gymnast and Olympian Carlos Yulo’s younger brother, was a cut above the rest with his seven gold medals—going for eight—in artistic gymnastics.

There were Maria Celina Angela Gonzales in gymnastics and national junior record holder Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh in swimming who have four gold medals, to name a few.

There could be more in athletics and arnis—both bursting at the seams in terms of events and age categories—but multi-gold winners or extraordinary feats and accomplishments in these combined games—the organizing Philippine Sports Commission needed at least 41 billeting facilities, almost all public schools, to house the athletes and their coaches—would drown each other leaving only the medal tally board as evidence of their effort and hard work cramped in only five days of action.

But who ever thought of combining the PSC’s flagship programs tasked to go deep into the grassroots could have ignored the very essence of sports development and especially the young and aspiring athlete who should have deserved more.

All said and done, Karl Eldrew Yulo picked gold medals one after the other like they were apples—he won in vault, rings, floor exercise, high bar, parallel bar, pommel horse and individual all-around—and was bound to lift the Manila team further with an expected team event gold in Batang Pinoy’s boys’ 14 to 17 years old category.

“These golds inspire me to level up for my international competitions next year,” said Yulo, who also dominated the Palarong Pambansa with relative ease last July in Marikina. “I’m so happy right now, but my work isn’t done yet.”

San Juan City’s Gonzales also captured four Batang Pinoy golds and added a silver medal in women’s artistic gymnastics High Performance 1—uneven bars (6.500), balance beam (8.150), floor exercise (8.750) and individual all-around (34.700).

Mojdeh scooped her fourth gold medal in Batang Pinoy’s girls’ 400 meters individual medley (5:12.63) at the Teofilo Yldefonso Swimming Pool at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





