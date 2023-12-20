Writ of Kalikasan filed vs DENR, other agencies over Verde Island protection

Environmental groups Protect VIP (Verde Island Passage) and other groups on Tuesday filed a Petition for Writ of Continuing Mandamus against the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to force the agency into issuing Guidelines for the Declaration of Non-Attainment Area.

The petition was filed by Protect VIP together with the Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development (CEED), Bukluran ng Mangingisda ng Batangas, and several fisherfolk organizations in Batangas and Mindoro before the Court of Appeals (CA) also urged the DENR to suspend discharge permits and environmental compliance certificates of gas projects in the VIP pending the issuance of the guidelines.

The case was also filed against the National Water Resources Board, the Department of Health, and the Department of Agriculture.

Protect VIP and other stakeholders have repeatedly requested DENR to designate as non-attainment areas the waters of VIP and beyond that have failed water quality tests, as required under Section 6 of the Philippine Clean Water Act.

The provision states that it is the DENR’s duty under the law to prevent new sources of pollution in non-attainment areas and to ensure existing sources of pollution will be reduced.

VIP has been declared by scientists as the center of shore fish biodiversity. It is a strait that separates the islands of Luzon and Mindoro, connecting the South China Sea with the Tayabas Bay and the Sibuyan Sea beyond.

The DENR has failed to respond to the entreaties, allegedly giving only “empty assurances” of providing copies of such guidelines once these have been issued, according to Father Edwin Gariguez, Lead Convenor of Protect VIP.

Last July, water quality tests across marine protected areas (MPA) of Pola and Pinamalayan showed that five of six exceeded 2016 water quality standards for oil and grease, while a follow-up test in September showed that all six either exceeded or failed to meet the aforementioned standards. Additionally, an MPA in Ilijan, Batangas also exceeded water quality standards for oil grease and ammonia.

“The high concentrations of pollutants, such as oil and grease, in coastal waters can impact the fish, corals, and other aquatic organisms and can also pose a health risk to humans exposed directly or through contaminated fish. The longer the subject waters remain unprotected and exposed to pollution, the more likely the damage and deterioration to these areas may be irreparable,” said Ivan Andres, Deputy Head for Research and Policy of CEED.

Fisherfolk, on the other hand, lamented the decline of fish catch, citing the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro and the proliferation of gas plants in the vicinity.

“Mahirap yung wala nang hanapbuhay ang mga simpleng mangingisda. Pinatay na ang hanapbuhay namin pero kailangan naming lumaban. Hindi lamang para sa aming pamilya kundi itong karagatan ay buhay—buhay ng aming pamilya. Masakit sa kalooban kung bakit namin ipaglalaban ang aming kabuhayan. Sana po sa DENR, mabigyan kami ng liwanag sa aming kabuhayan. Wala kaming ibang alam kundi ang mangisda. Sana po ay matugunan niyo ang aming kahilingan,” said Sanny Tayco, council member of LIMA para sa VIP, a coalition of fisherfolk in five provinces of the VIP.

Atty. Luke Espiritu, counsel of the case, lambasted the DENR for its slow action regarding the guidelines for Non-Attainment Areas and its failure to act on its mandate.

“It has almost been 19 years since the Clean Water Act, and yet DENR’s response to our inquiry is that they don’t have guidelines and they are yet to create it. It is such a surprising excuse because the Clean Water Act already has implementing rules and regulations. There must be positive action on the part of DENR—they should not issue ECCs [environmental clearance certificate] for projects that proliferate LNG [liquefied natural gas] terminals and power plants around Batangas. The DENR has all the tools in its hands yet they still allow destructive projects even though the waters of the VIP fail water quality standards,” added Atty. Espiritu.

“Given the current challenges faced by the VIP, the DENR must stop derailing the issuance of guidance for the Declaration of Non-Attainment Areas, and declare the VIP as a Non-Attainment Area. It must stop issuing discharge permits and ECCs until the waters are cleaned up, in the spirit of conscientious stewardship to protect the Verde Island Passage, and other threatened marine ecosystems in our country,” Father Gariguez added.