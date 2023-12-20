WB: PHL remittances to rise to $40 billion in 2023

THE Philippines’s cash remittances are projected to rise by 5 percent year-on-year to $40 billion this year before growing further to $42 billion next year, putting the country among the top five recipients for remittances, according to the World Bank (WB).

“Remittance flows to the Philippines—the largest recipient after China in the East Asia and Pacific region—are likely to reach $40 billion in 2023, growing at over 5 percent compared with under 4 percent in 2022. The sustained growth of remittance flows to the Philippines was an outcome of a well-diversified set of host destinations across the world,” the WB said in a report published recently.

The WB said the Philippines is part of the top five countries for remittances this year, ranking third behind India ($125 billion), Mexico ($67 billion) and China ($50 billion). Completing the top is the Arab Republic of Egypt at $24 billion, according to the multilateral lender.

Aside from recovering economies in host countries, the Philippines’s “proactive stance” in negotiating deals with foreign governments like Saudi Arabia facilitated the emigration of more Filipinos, according to the WB.

“The impact of the Filipino government’s proactive stance in negotiating specific deals with foreign governments such as Saudi Arabia to protect its workers also contributed to facilitating emigration to that country,” it said.

The WB said the remittances in East Asia, excluding China, are projected to grow “robustly” to $83 billion this year on the back of better host economies and domestic conditions.

“Remittance flows to the Philippines, which accounts for about 48 percent of the total remittances to East Asia and the Pacific Islands, excluding China, are projected to grow by about 5 percent to reach $42 billion in 2024,” the WB added.

Cash remittances sent home by Filipinos to the country from January to October rose by 2.8 percent to $27.49 billion from $26.74 billion recorded in the same period last year, according to latest Bangko Sentral ng Pilipoinas (BSP) data. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/12/15/ofw-remittances-grow-3-to-3b-in-october-highest-growth-in-7-months/#:~:text=Total%20cash%20remittances%20rose%20to,%2Dand%20sea%2Dbased%20workers.)

BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. earlier projected that the country’s total cash remittances could surpass $33.5 billion next year, rising to the highest level in at least six years on the back of improved economic conditions abroad.

Based on the BSP’s projections, total cash remittances this year would grow by 3.07 percent year-on-year to $33.5 billion from $32.5 billion last year. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/14/bsp-efforts-to-stabilize-phl-peso-successful/)

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





