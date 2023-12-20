Tolentino quits as Blue Ribbon chief, cites deal

SENATOR Francis Tolentino confirmed on Tuesday he was resigning as chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (BRC)—known for busting big-time government anomalies—to fulfill a “sacred” agreement that he would only serve as such until the end of 2023.

In a press briefing for Senate reporters, Tolentino likewise cited highlights of the accomplishments of the Blue Ribbon panel under his chairmanship, citing the panel’s exhaustive investigation of the Department of Education laptops deal scandal, among others.

The Office of the Ombudsman has since started its own investigation of the multibillion-peso mess involving overpriced laptops for public school teachers.

Tolentino, however, declined to share other details of the “agreement” that he said was made among the members of the Senate majority last year when the committee chairmanships were being parceled out.

He begged off when asked for further details on the agreement, nor explain the context of how the term-limit deal was forged, nor who could be his successor in one of the chamber’s most important, but also most difficult, portfolios.

Though a neophyte senator, Tolentino is a veteran public servant and outstanding lawyer. He also chairs the Senate’s Justice committee.