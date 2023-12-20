Toby’s Sports celebrates 45 years of excellence

THE Philippines’ No. 1 sporting goods store, Toby’s Sports is celebrating its 45th anniversary. For four and half decades, Toby’s Sports has been the unwavering beacon of support for athletes, sports enthusiasts and champions in the making, fueling the sporting dreams of countless Filipinos. From the very first goal to the triumphant finish line, the store has been providing Filipinos with the finest sports gear that empower champions.

A legacy of excellence. This milestone marks a legacy of excellence, resilience and passion. Over the course of 45 years, Toby’s Sports has transformed into more than just a retailer, but a legacy intertwined with the pursuit of excellence and championing the spirit of sportsmanship. From basketball courts to home gyms, from tennis courts to running tracks, Toby’s Sports has been the source of top-tier sports brands. Its mission? To help Filipinos become champions through sports.

More stores, more options. With millions of Filipinos depending on Toby’s Sports for their sports and fitness needs, the retail giant continues to expand its footprint and product offerings, signifying its dedication to providing top-notch sports gear and equipment to a wider audience. It has opened seven new stores in the past two years, four of which are franchised, to reach a total of 63 branches nationwide and continues to bring in new sports brands into the country. In 2023, it added a Flagship Store in SM North The Block to bring its total of Flagship Stores to three, with the other two strategically located in Bonifacio Global City and SM Mall of Asia. Its most recent openings include in SM Tuguegerao, SM San Pedro and its Toby’s Outlet Store right next to its Headquarters in Pasig City.

Providing complete sports solutions. Apart from catering to individual customers and its own employees, Toby’s Sports has also expanded its business to providing gear and mounting sports events for corporate partners and clients. Recognizing the importance of fostering a healthy and active workplace culture, Toby’s Sports offers tailored solutions to corporate clients, including team-building events, wellness programs, corporate tournaments, fun runs, and access to top-quality sports gear. This expansion aligns with Toby’s Sports’ mission to empower individuals, teams, schools and corporations with their complete sports and fitness needs.

