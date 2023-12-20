The diabolical lies of Belle Gibson

IT is a fact that everybody tells lies, but Belle Gibson’s were diabolical, grand, and global in scale with a reason clear as day—her intention was to get attention and profit from it.

She was the young mother who said she was at one point terminally ill with brain cancer and ditched conventional medical treatments for alternative remedies, diet, and exercise. She claimed recovery and success that catapulted her to global fame through social media.

She launched a wellness app with Apple and a cookbook with Penguin, got media and television interviews, earned the tag “wellness guru” from some publications, and was cheered on by her Instagram followers, numbering 200,000. She received a lot of love, admiration, and attention from her supporters. This young mother who was battling brain cancer was depicted as a true warrior of life, and her selfless sharing of how she was winning over the Big C was nothing short of amazing. Or so they thought.

The only problem is that all of them were tall tales. Inconsistencies in her story eventually surfaced. Gibson didn’t have brain cancer or any other illness she declared to her followers (including having had a stroke, heart problems, etc.). It turned out that none of her anecdotes were true. Everything she told was a big, fat lie including her donation to charities from the book deals and fundraisers she had.

She claimed that whatever she was doing was working for her, and her supporters followed them to a T. There must have been thousands who ditched conventional medical treatments for their cancer after being moved and motivated by Gibson’s methods.

That is the crux of the matter. She conned the already vulnerable, the hopeless, and the sick into believing that there is a potential natural remedy from cancer, with her as the living proof.

Sure, we all lie. Whether it is denying that you know anything about your friend’s husband’s infidelity or lying about how your friend’s weight has made her look—we’ve all done it. But ordinary mortals have intentions for these lies such as to prevent inflicting pain or offending people.

What sets Gibson from the fray is her utter lack of consideration for the people who were affected by her pack of lies—people she gave false hopes to such as cancer patients she rallied to move from conventional treatments to alternative methods, as well as family members of cancer patients who sought her guidance on natural medicine and healing.

People were asking, why? Why mislead sick people into abandoning potentially life-saving treatments for unproven alternatives. With a fantastical lie after another, she begged for attention that her followers selflessly gave her.

One must be seriously sick in the head to pull that stunt on a global scale. But she did, and the consequences of her unraveling were swift that turned her from the darling of the wellness world to social media’s most prominent con artist overnight.

In an interview with Tara Brown of 60 Minutes Australia three months after the bust-up, she was asked if she was probably suffering from Munchausen Syndrome, a psychological disorder characterized by the fabrication of illness. She said no.

I believe she was because of her most conspicuous desire for attention and adulation. Others would get a pug for that, but Gibson had to con the world into believing she was cancer-stricken with only four months to live.

Another point in this saga is her fearlessness with deceit. Imagine fabricating a story about having an inoperable brain cancer, broadcasting it to the world, and achieving fame and money for it. That is a massive deception. Was she being naïve about the consequences of her actions, or was she indifferent and cold-hearted?

In 2017, she was slapped on the wrist with a US$410,000 fine for “false claims by Ms. Gibson and her company concerning her diagnosis with terminal brain cancer, her rejection of conventional cancer treatments in favor of natural remedies, and the donation of proceeds to various charities.”

The woman who inspired thousands has fallen from grace and is now a convicted scammer. Belle was only in her early 20s when she committed the fraud—so young and so messed-up. Gibson’s story serves as a cautionary tale against the dangers of misinformation that could easily spread today through social media.