Superal defends crown against formidable field

THE second Simone Asia Pacific Cup unfolds Thursday in Indonesia with defending champion Princess Superal expecting a heightened level of competition despite the absence of major champions with world No. 9 Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand and Japan’s Nasa Hataoka adding a touch of star power to the 56-player roster.

Superal scripted a narrative of triumph, outshining luminaries like New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, Korean Hyo Joo Kim and Hinako Shibuno of Japan, to claim her maiden pro championship worth $100,000 in last year’s inaugurals of the event at the Pondok Indah Golf Course in Jakarta, winning by three over former US Women’s Open champion So Yeon Ryu of Korea.

But the 26-year-old Superal anticipates a more challenging competition with Thailand and Korea fielding an impressive lineup of players eager to dominate both the individual and team championships. The 54-hole tournament, put up by the Asia Golf Leaders Forum to advance the development of women’s golf in the Asia Pacific region, offers not only a substantial total prize of $750,000 but also carries the allure of world ranking points.

The individual competition offers a total prize purse of $550,000 while the team event stakes a total pot of $200,000.

Superal, embracing the role of a key contender, has diligently prepared for the demanding battles head, flanked by a troika of equally-talented compatriots— fellow ICTSI-backed Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina, and Daniella Uy.

Pagdanganan, riding high on the momentum of reclaiming her LPGA Tour card, forms a dynamic partnership with Superal in team play, amplifying the Philippines’ prospects for success after Superal and Pauline del Rosario finished second to Ryu and Bo Mee Lee last year.

Like Superal, the big-hitting Pagdanganan is also making a homecoming of sort to Pondok Indah, where she won the individual bronze and helped lift the Philippines to the gold medal finish in the Asian Games in 2018.

Ardina and Uy will make up the other Philippine squad in the 16-nation event that extends beyond individual performances with team dynamics also shaping the competitive landscape.

Meanwhile, Smart is facilitating live coverage of the event through its Smart Livestream app, available for free download on the Apple App Store or Google Play. No charges or subscriptions are required to enjoy the tournament, making it accessible to a wide audience of Filipino golf fans. The app will also offer full stream and highlights via video-on-demand for those unable to catch the event live.

“Princess’s victory last year was a great moment for Philippine golf. We think there’s a good chance of another Pinay lifting the trophy this year, so we are making our coverage of this event accessible to a wide audience of Filipino golf fans,” said Jude Turcuato, the First VP/Head of Sports for PLDT and Smart.

For those unable to catch the Simone Asia Pacific Cup live, the Smart Livestream app will offer full stream and highlights via video-on-demand.

The Thai and Korean contingents, boasting a mix of seasoned campaigners and emerging stars, are tipped to add layers of intensity and drama to the competition.

Paul Park, sec-gen of the Asia Golf Leaders Forum, sees a spirited three-day clash of shotmaking and putting, mirroring the stirring triumph of Superal over a slew of heavyweights in the previous year,

“I have no doubt that another great battle with plenty of dramas is on the cards this week,” he said.

Meanwhile, spearheading Korea’s title bid are Minyeol Kim, Heejeong Lim, Youmin Hwang and top amateur Minsol Kim while back-stopping Thitikul in the solid Thai roster are fellow Ladies Professional Golf Association campaigners Jaravee Boonchant, Natthakritta Vongtaveelap and Chanettee Wannasaen, who won her first LPGA title as a Monday qualifier in the Portland Classic last September.

Also in the Thai fold are Busabakorn Sukapan, Phannarai Meesom-us and amateurs Suvichaya Vinijchaitham and Eila Galitsky, who dominated the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in Singapore last March.

Saki Baba, the 2022 US Women’s Amateur champion, is also out to contend, along with fellow Japanese Moeka Nishihata and Aihi Takano, while the hosts will be led by Putri Amani, Inez Wannamarta, Patricia Sinolungan, Ida Putri and amateurs Kristina Yoko and Elaine Widjaya.

Focus will also be on the Taiwanese sisters Vivian Hou and Yu Sang Hou with LPGA campaigner Pei Yun Chien anchoring the team with Tsai Pei-Ying while the US will be represented by LPGA veteran Annie Park and LPGA rookie Gabriella Ruffels.