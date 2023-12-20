Simple beauty guide to get a shimmering holiday glow

’TIS the season for all that glitters—a time of the year when it’s perfectly acceptable to wrap yourself up in sparkle, and this definitely includes your makeup. If you’ve been wanting to achieve a long-awaited holiday glow, don’t throw up your hands in defeat just yet. Spotlight Cosmetics shares these useful tips to help you shine the brightest during the most wonderful time of the year.

Let’s dive right in:

Boost your look with a contour. One of the main steps to achieve a perfect shimmer and natural-looking radiance is to truly know how to make the most of your contour.

From defining your cheekbones and sculpting your jawline to emphasizing your unique face shape, contouring can boost any makeup look by adding depth and dimension to your facial features and bone structure, giving your skin the extra glow and sparkle like no other.

Luckily, the newest Spotlight Glow and Contour Duo can do just that. This 2-in-1 makeup tool offers palettes that you need to color, sculpt, contour, illuminate, and bronze—all in one convenient compact. For starters, it has a cool light brown contour shade, and vibrant color payoff for sculpting the face to illuminate cheekbones. Its creamy finish also feels light on the face, thanks to its blendable and buildable pigment that has a smooth texture for easy application.

Get lit from within using a highlighter. The shimmer in your highlighter reflects the light that naturally catches on the high points of your face, which gives your face a glowing, youthful-looking, and sculpted appearance. This is also where Spotlight Glow and Contour Duo can come in handy. Aside from contour, this power duo also has a highlighter in a champagne shade that blends seamlessly and melts into your skin, leaving a luminous, fresh-faced, softly sculpted look. Use the contouring shade and apply it on both cheeks and forehead, then blend the highlights around or in the eye area so your makeup looks even more natural. This glow and contour duo is also vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free for a much healthier and safer beauty routine.

Add a dose of shimmer this holiday season with the newest Spotlight Glow and Contour Duo priced at P495. Spotlight Cosmetics is available at Watsons, Watsons Online, ShopSM, and The SM Store Beauty Section, and on the brand’s official Lazada and Shopee pages.