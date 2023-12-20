Senator ‘JV’ confident no provision in 2024 GAA will face a veto

SENATOR Joseph Victor Ejercito is confident none of the provisions in the Congress-approved 2024 national budget will be vetoed when President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signs into law the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA), as expected, on Wednesday.

All of the “controversial items“ like the Confidential and Intelligence Funds (CIF) ] “have been removed” and are “now solely allotted to national security agencies” like the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Department of National Defense (DND), and peacekeeping agencies like the Philippine National Police (PNP), Ejercito said, adding that with this, the proposed budget has been rid of controversial baggage that could spur a veto.

He reiterated the lawmakers’ intent in both chambers to ramp up resources for modernizing the country’s defense, and corollarily, beef up funds for the Philippine Coast Guard and other units involved in safeguarding the country’s maritime assets, amid continuing threats in the West Philippine Sea, a crucial fishing ground where local fishers now face increasing harassment.

The senator pointed out that all the civilian agencies that asked for CIFs now have these funds solely as line items, confirming that the goal of having all items “auditable” has been achieved.

Asked about concerns that a controversial allocation of an additional P450 billion in unprogrammed funds in the budget after the bicameral conference committee, could “cause a problem,” Ejercito expressed hope it would not.

However, even if he is one of the vice chairmen of the Committee on Finance that championed the 2024 budget, he deferred to Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara, the panel chairman, to explain the rationale of the increase in unprogrammed funds.

Angara had staunchly defended the move last week, amid warnings by Minority Leader Koko Pimentel that the belated addition of unprogrammed funds was legally suspect. However, Angara found unsolicited support from former Senate President Franklin M. Drilon, who saw nothing wrong with the lawmakers’ move.

Image credits: Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB





