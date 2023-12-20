Sen. Go sends aid to recovering storm victims in 3 Iloilo towns

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go provided additional aid and support for the full recovery of typhoon victims in Oton, Leon, and Maasin towns in Iloilo by organizing a relief activity at the Bakhaw Mandurriao Integrated School on Friday, December 15.

His Malasakit team provided food packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to 78 affected households. The team also gave away pairs of shoes to select recipients.

With Go’s initiative, the National Housing Authority (NHA) also provided aid, through its Emergency Housing Assistance Program (EHAP), to qualified beneficiaries to help them rebuild. NHA’s program, which Go advocated for and continues to support, provides assistance to families who have lost their homes due to natural calamities, such as fires, typhoons, earthquakes, and other disasters.

At the forefront of Go’s legislative initiatives is Senate Bill No. (SBN) 188, which seeks to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The proposed law seeks to elevate disaster preparedness and response by creating a Cabinet-secretary-level department solely focused on disaster resilience.

The senator emphasized that if enacted and established, DDR would focus on three critical areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and building back better.

Furthermore, Go co-sponsored SBN 2451, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill, which was primarily sponsored by Senator Jinggoy Estrada. This bill, based on the Mandatory Evacuation Center bill previously filed by Go, aims to establish permanent and well-equipped evacuation centers nationwide.