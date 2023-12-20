Rang-Ay Bank partners with PLDT Enterprise

RANG-Ay Bank, a lender in the northern part of the country, has partnered with PLDT Enterprise to deploy vulnerability management as-a-service (VMaaS), through ePLDT, an arm of the telecom giant PLDT Inc.

The partnership will further support Rang-Ay Bank’s mission to ensure the security of their online and mobile banking.

Rang-Ay Bank is the oldest bank in Ilocandia and one of the well-established banks in the country.

A PLDT Enterprise partner since 2009, Rang-Ay Bank initially acquired its connectivity services with Enterprise Broadband, to address their challenges on slow internet connection in the region and slow response on the restoration of lines. Since the partnership, the bank has seen significant improvement and more stable connectivity services.

With the new implementation of VMaaS in their operations, Rang-Ay Bank became the first PLDT Enterprise partner to enroll the new service to their mobile applications, database server, core banking system, mobile banking server, and their payment hub server.

With plans to launch additional branches, the lender opted to prevent their risk and exposure to all possible security incidents by partnering with PLDT Enterprise and availing ePLDT’s VMaaS, which allows them to identify and fix as many vulnerabilities as possible within their environment.

“As technologies continue to evolve and industries continue to transform, this service allows us to empower our partners with secure and reliable solutions to help them propel their business visions. With services like VMaaS, we fully support Rang-Ay’s vision for a secure financial sector,” Mitch Locsin, first vice president and head of enterprise and international business groups of PLDT and Smart.

As businesses nationwide and organizations in the region have been exploring digital solutions to support their operations, PLDT Enterprise has committed to fully supporting SMEs in the country.

For clients like Rang-Ay Bank, PLDT Enterprise commits to pushing cybersecurity in promoting a robust financial industry, especially for businesses in the province. With this most recent vulnerability management service, the importance of building a secure and reliable banking industry, and ensuring its many benefits to customers, especially in the Ilocos Region, is a major consideration for the partnership.

“Now, more than ever, we need to have a more holistic cybersecurity because the world is growing more and more digitally interconnected, and the advancement of technology means equally advanced threats. This partnership is a testament to our commitment against the rising tide of cyber risks,” Ives Nisce, Rang-Ay Bank chairman, said.

“This collaboration provides us with the tools and intelligence required to detect vulnerabilities in real-time, analyze them comprehensively, and mitigate them swiftly,” Nisce said.