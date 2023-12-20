PNP launches inspection of firecracker manufacturing, retail and storage sites

With the approach of Yuletide and New Year’s Eve celebrations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday instructed all regional directors to start their inspection of firecracker manufacturers and retailers’ sites in their respective areas.

PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said the order refers to groups or individuals who have been granted permits to manufacture and sell firecrackers to ensure compliance to regulations.

She added PNP chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. gave the instruction during their last command conference.

As of December 5, Fajardo said only 28 manufacturers have been given permits to manufacture firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices, while only 95 dealers were issued permits to sell.

Also, Fajardo said the PNP would continue maintaining a proactive stance in securing crowded areas during the Christmas Season.

This includes places of worship, major thoroughfares, and transport terminals.