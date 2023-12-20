PDIC, Mindanao bankers eye stronger cooperation

THE Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) announced last Monday it conducted the Mindanao leg of its “Convergence,” a dialogue with members of the Oro Bankers Club and the Misamis Oriental Bukidnon-Camiguin-Iligan Federation of Rural Banks (MOBCI), on November 28, 2023, in Cagayan de Oro City.

“‘Convergence’ is a sustained initiative since 2019 and is aimed at fostering stronger partnership between PDIC and the banking community to help build depositor confidence in the banking system,” read the statement issued by the PDIC. “The PDIC, as the state deposit insurer, works closely with the banks towards their shared goal of protecting the depositing public and promoting financial inclusion in the country.”

Early this year, the PDIC conducted the Luzon and Visayas runs of the “Convergence” series by meeting with bank groups in Cebu and Pampanga, the government insurer said.

According to the PDIC, its conduct of the dialogue with the Mindanao bank groups enabled it “to discuss anew its roles in supporting the banking community by working closely with the member institutions of the Financial Stability Coordination Council, to mitigate systemic risks through timely macroprudential policy interventions.”

“The dialogue also discussed the salient provisions of the amended PDIC Charter, which equipped the PDIC with enhanced authority to adjust the coverage of deposit insurance, if warranted; as well as ensured a more effective coordination between the PDIC and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP),” it added.

The PDIC, under its amended Charter, is now attached to the BSP for policy and program coordination.

The PDIC, likewise, encouraged the bank groups to maximize opportunities for partnership with the Corporation through relevant information-sharing, participation in PDIC programs, consultations, and dialogues, as well as the sharing and promotion of PDIC-produced multimedia tools to encourage the habit of saving in banks.

Through the dialogue, bank groups also get to raise queries and other clarifications directly with the PDIC’s top management, thereby promoting better communication and coordination between the PDIC and the members of the banking community, the PDIC said. The “Convergence” series will continue to be held in various key places nationwide in 2024, it added.