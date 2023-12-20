PBBM eyes new WPS tack as he shuns oust-envoy call

WITH “traditional” forms of protest against growing aggression by Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) apparently failing to nudge Beijing, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is now pushing for a multinational solution to address the situation.

“We have to do something what we have not done before. We have to come up with a new concept, a new principle, a new idea so that we move, as I say, we move the needle the other way,” Marcos said in a recent interview with Japanese media.

“And so, in my review, it’s time that the countries that feel that they have an involvement in this situation, we have to come up with a paradigm shift,” he added.

On Monday, the President brushed aside calls from some lawmakers to expel Chinese ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, saying such means of response to the harassment in the WPS needlessly inflame tension and do not solve the problem.

In seeking a new way of doing things, Marcos cited China’s response to the government initiatives to protest the use of water cannons and long-range acoustic devices by Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) ships against Philippine ships earlier this month.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) sent a diplomatic protest to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian and made a “demarche to the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials” to call out the China Coast Guard (CCG).

It also led to the lawmakers’ call for the removal of Xilian for defending the CCG ships involved in the incident, but which the President outright dismissed.

“That doesn’t serve any purpose for us to lose our temper or to overreact,” Marcos said. He also noted it is upon Beijing’s discretion to decide if it will recall Xilian.

“I mean if he is really objectionable, you can make it known to Beijing. But I don’t—I think Ambassador Huang is just doing his job,” Marcos said.

On Tuesday, one of the senators who had vocally sought Huang’s ouster, Sen. JV Ejercito, walked back his call, saying the President has spoken and they respect that stand, he being the architect of foreign policy.

International involvement

To help de-escalate tension in the WPS, Marcos said he is eyeing the support of the country’s partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

“We have, as I have said, the consensus that we must continue to promote peace, but we have to decide amongst ourselves what part each of us plays and what we can play, what we are willing to play,” Marcos said.

Among the countries which called out China’s recent aggression in the WPS were France, United States, Japan, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

China, however, has noted that most of those loudly protesting its moves are outsiders and not from the region, and pro-Beijing camps hinted that their motivations for interfering are suspect.

Last month, Marcos announced the country is engaged in bilateral talks with Vietnam and Malaysia for the creation of a code of conduct in the South China Sea (SCS).

During his recently concluded visit in Tokyo, Japan for the 50th Commemorative Association of Southeast Asian Nation (Asean)-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit, the President also announced that he and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida have agreed to speed up the completion of the Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA).

The RAA will set the guidelines for the Philippines and Japan to conduct joint military training and exercises.

Marcos said the accord will help the country face its problems in the SCS.