PBBM: Conserve energy to cut greenhouse emissions

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday called on the public to contribute to national sustainable development efforts by reducing their energy use.

In his message for the 2023 National Energy Consciousness Month (NECM), the chief executive stressed the importance of energy conservation to reduce the country’s greenhouse emissions.

“As we pursue the path of sustainable development, it is important that we develop a keen awareness of our energy consumption,” Marcos said.

“Thus, this month-long event serves as a reminder for us to reflect on our energy habits and foster a culture of responsible energy use,” he added.

He noted the efforts of the Department of Energy (DOE) Energy Efficiency Excellence Award will help promote the conservation culture.

The award is part of DOE’s initiatives for the celebration of 2023 NECM, which includes finding sound energy solutions, creating sustainable practices, and embracing emerging energy technologies and applications.

“I hope that with their example we can inspire the rest of the country to become more conscious in utilizing our energy supply more responsibly,” Marcos said.

As part of government efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change, he reiterated his administration is seeking to reduce the country’s reliance on fossil fuels amid its growing energy needs.

Among the options, he said, is the promotion of energy-efficient practices and attracting more investments for local renewable energy projects.