P771-billion investments from Japan to generate 40,000 new jobs–PBBM

Having garnered investment pledges exceeding P771 billion from Japan, the House members solidified their support for the Marcos administration’s pursuit of fostering a more investor-friendly environment in the Philippines with the implementation of essential legislative measures aimed at addressing investors’ concerns.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez lauded the success of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Tokyo trips, which, in conjunction with his state visit last February, have generated a total of over P771 billion in investment pledges expected to create thousands of jobs for Filipinos.

Marcos reported Monday the execution of new agreements and pledges amounting to a total of P14.5 billion in investments during the Department of Trade and Industry-led (DTI) business event held on the sidelines of his participation in the Asean-Japan Commemorative Summit in Tokyo, Japan.

When combined with the letters of intent signed in February 2023 and nine additional agreements inked on Monday, Malacañang disclosed that investment commitments from Japanese investors now stand at P771.6 billion, or approximately $14 billion, paving the way for 40,000 employment opportunities for Filipinos.

“President Marcos has proven himself a champion for economic growth and job creation. These investment pledges secured in Japan are a testament to the international community’s confidence in the Philippines’ future under his leadership,” Romualdez said.

“The promised over 40,000 jobs are not just numbers; they represent families lifted out of poverty, brighter futures for our youth, and a stronger middle class. President Marcos’ dedication to attracting foreign investments translates directly into improved livelihoods for our countrymen,” added Romualdez.

The Palace also reported P169 billion in actualized investments from agreements with Japanese investors signed last February.

During the signing of new agreements and updates on investment pledges, President Marcos affirmed his administration’s commitment to actively listen to the issues, concerns, and suggestions of investors to ensure their success in the Philippines.

Moreover, Romualdez said, “The inputs and suggestions we personally hear from potential investors during these trips would be invaluable in crafting laws meant to answer the issues they have raised to ensure that these investment pledges would come to fruition and create jobs for thousands of Filipinos.”

Romualdez earlier said the House would push for amendments to the “restrictive” economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution to further open the country’s doors to foreign investments.

President Marcos mentioned ordering a study on whether constitutional revisions were necessary to attract more foreign investment, acknowledging that certain laws stemming from the Constitution might hinder or discourage foreign investors from engaging in specific sectors of the economy.