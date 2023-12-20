New EO eyed as El Niño’s droughts seen hitting earlier

WITH the country expected to be hit earlier next year by droughts caused by El Niño, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. will be issuing a new Executive Order (EO) consolidating government efforts, including calamity funds, to help parched localities.

In a press briefing in Malacañang on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” C. Teodoro Jr. disclosed the proposed EO will “revive and revise” the Task Force El Niño (TFEL), which was created in 2001.

The TFEL will be led by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Teodoro said among the planned interventions is issuance of guidelines for local government units (LGU) to declare a state of calamity in case the effects of El Niño in their jurisdiction will not be immediate.

Such guidelines will be based on the criteria set by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

“So we agree with the DBM [on] what the conditions are for the allowable use of the QRFs [quick response funds] of the local government agencies in the case of a slow onset calamity which will be science-backed,” Teodoro said.

“DOST will inform them if they can declare a state of calamity and use their calamity funds to ameliorate conditions,” he added.

Other government interventions for the looming droughts include fast-tracking of projects to increase the country’s water supply, ensuring the country will have sufficient power during the dry months, fire-prevention measures, and stopping the spread of food and water-borne diseases.

Citing their latest data, DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum, Jr. revised their forecast as to when the impact of El Niño is expected to peak.

“The peak of El Niño in terms of drought will be April of 2024, which is slightly different from the forecast last week or two weeks ago that it will be May,” Solidum said.

By April, he said 63 provinces will be under drought conditions—the state where an area has below-normal rain conditions for five consecutive months or way below rainfall conditions for three consecutive months.

Another 12 provinces will have dry spell. These are areas which have below-normal rainfall conditions for three consecutive months or way-below-normal rainfall conditions for two consecutive months.

Image credits: Suzanne June G. Perante





