MR.DIY Christmas ‘Budol’ Village Unwraps at  Ayala Malls One Ayala

In the heart of the holiday season, MR.DIY invites you to the grand opening of its Christmas Budol Village at Ayala Malls One Ayala Activity Center from December 18 to 20, 2023. This festive event promises an exclusive opportunity to enjoy last-minute gift shopping at Always Low Prices and a chance to win delightful prizes at our game booths.

Gift Shopping at Always Low Prices

Don’t let the hustle and bustle of the season stress you out. Join us at the MR.DIY Christmas “Budol” Village for a unique shopping experience where affordability meets quality. Discover a treasure trove of gifts for everyone on your Christmas list, all available at Always Low Prices. Hurry, as the village doors swing open only from December 18 to 20, 2023 – an event you wouldn’t want to miss!

Budol Village Activities

Convenient Gift Shopping: Simplify your last-minute Christmas shopping with a diverse range of affordable and practical gifts, from Stationeries, Car Accessories, Furnishings, Household items, Pet Accessories, and Toys.

Christmas Moments Captured: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit with our free Christmas-themed backgrounds. Capture and share your best Christmas memories with loved ones.

Game Booth surPRIZES: Elevate your shopping experience by trying your luck at our game booths – the claw machine and falling sticks. Win extra prizes with every purchase, adding an extra layer of excitement to your holiday shopping.

More Budol Discoveries at MR.DIY Level 4

Explore even more “budol” discoveries at the MR.DIY store on level 4. Uncover a collection of quality products that cater to your everyday needs, ensuring you leave with not just what you want, but at prices that delight.

MR.DIY Ayala Malls One Ayala Grand Opening Promotions

GWP (Gift with Purchase): Receive a free Rainbow Umbrella or Water Tumbler with a minimum spend of P500.

Lucky Shoppers Promo: Unwrap a mystery gift when you spend at least P1000, adding an element of surprise and joy to your festive shopping spree.

In the spirit of giving, MR.DIY invites you to embrace the warmth of the holiday season at Ayala Malls One Ayala. Join us for a celebration of affordable shopping, exciting games, and a festive atmosphere that captures the true essence of Christmas.

To know more “budol” discoveries, head to MR.DIY’s official website at www.mrdiy.com/ph or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and TikTok. You can also check out MR.DIY’s stores nationwide here: https://www.mrdiy.com/ph/storelocator.