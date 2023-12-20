Most Pinoys have no access to healthy diet

Advances in food production technology that significantly increased output have enabled many nations to grow crops and raise animals to feed their people. Apart from farm equipment and machinery, scientists and other experts have found other ways to increase food production despite several limitations. For one, the expansion of the world’s population necessitated the search for other means to grow food using limited land resources and less water.

However, despite the advancements in crop and animal production, millions remain food insecure and are unable to afford a healthy diet, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations. In a report it published last week, FAO said there were 370.7 million undernourished people in Asia Pacific as of 2022, or half of the global total (see “Report: Millions of people in Asia-Pacific can’t afford a healthy diet,” BusinessMirror, December 14, 2023). The region accounts for half of the world’s severe food insecurity with more women than men being food insecure.

FAO attributed this to the convergence of higher food, feed and fuel prices, and a slow recovery from the global pandemic. These factors have made it more difficult for people in the region to afford a healthy diet, which, according to FAO data, rose on average 5.3 percent in purchasing power parity (PPP). The UN agency estimated that 232.8 million people in Asia Pacific could not afford the cost of a healthy diet.

In the Philippines, FAO data indicated that 74.2 percent were unable to afford a healthy diet in 2021. This means that 7 out of 10 Filipinos did not have access to nutritious food and consumed food that may have eased their hunger pangs but did not fortify their bodies. FAO also noted that the Philippines is one of the countries in Southeast Asia with a high prevalence of “moderate” or “severe” food insecurity at nearly 45 percent.

People are “food insecure” when they lack regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and an active and healthy life. The high prevalence of moderate or severe food insecurity has hurt children, based on the latest data of FAO on the prevalence of stunting and birthweight. The report noted that Indonesia, the Philippines and Timor-Leste are the countries with the highest prevalence of stunting in the Southeastern Asia subregion (45.1 percent, 31 percent and 28.8 percent, respectively).

The Philippines is also one of the countries in Southeast Asia with a high prevalence of low birth weight. In 2020, the prevalence of low birth weight reached 21.1 percent, according to FAO data. Other countries with a high prevalence of low birth weight in Southeast Asia are Lao People’s Democratic Republic and Timor-Leste.

Reversing these trends requires immediate attention and significant reforms that will enable nearly 75 percent of the Philippine population, especially women, to have access to a healthy diet. The country would be hard pressed to meet its lofty economic goals, such as becoming an export powerhouse in five years, if its people are unhealthy and sickly.