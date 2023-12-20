Indigent families upcycle single-use plastics to create sustainable Belen

IN celebration of Christmas time, local constituents from various barangays in Pasay and Manila showcased their creativity and ingenuity in crafting three-dimensional art depictions of the birth of Jesus Christ using upcycled single-use plastics.

The initiative was organized by the Center for Social Action (CSA) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) in partnership with the Industrial Design Program to further foster the inclusion and innovation mission of the college within the community.

To equip them with the fundamentals and elements of design, they underwent a masterclass facilitated by industrial designer and educator Johann Mangussad.

They likewise attended a series of brainstorming sessions with young volunteers from the college’s Industrial Design Program, who guided them from the conceptualization to the production process.

Among the participants, Barangay 44 Pasay received the Gold Prize. Entitled “The Lamb of God,” the winning piece is an imaginative amalgamation of recycled plastic bottles, spoons, drinking straws, and twines. Christina Julianna Eugenio and Frances Nicole Cu served as the student-mentors.

Barangay 46 Pasay nabbed the Silver award. Dubbed “Ecoglory Ensymbol Belen (Eco, glorified, symbolic, ensemble),” their finished work utilized plastic bottles, microwavable containers, twines, sando bags, and drinking straws with an iconic parol (Christmas lantern) on top. They were counseled by student Angelica Mhae Tan.

The Bronze distinction was presented to Barangay 743 in Manila, aided by talent Alex Cheyeanne Estorque. Their “Nativity of Love” featured repurposed fabrics, plastic bottles, metallic foil, and papers.

All the winners received cash prizes.

Barangays 45 and 48 of Pasay and Barangays 733, 742, 745, 752, and 756 of Manila likewise joined the project. The Industrial Design students who also rendered their skills in the activity included Deniese Bernadette Pagkalinawan, Julianna Louisse Jaurigue, Kevin Chua, Raphael Antonio Amparo, Roland Joseph Reynoso, Ralph Dylan Sales, Ferdinand Raphael Garcia, Manuel Babasa, Christian Angelo Rellata, Eryn Amante, and Francis Lawrence De Guzman.

The entries were screened by a Panel of Judges headlined by Center for Social Action Director May Flor Artagame and Br. Emmanuel “Manny” Sia, FSC, together with industry experts and educators, to include School of Environment and Design (SED) Dean Architect Harvey Vasquez, M.Arch, UAP and SED faculty Ana Maria Veronica Solano.