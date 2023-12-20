High Tribunal junks Manila Credit’s appeal on loan interest

THE Supreme Court (SC) has stressed that a contract that is freely executed has the force of law between the parties; provided that it is not contrary to law, morals, good customs, public order, or public policy.

Thus, in a 12-page ruling penned by Associate Justice Mario V. Lopez, the SC’s Second Division denied the petition for review filed by the Manila Credit Corp. (MCC) seeking the reversal of the rulings of the Court of Appeals and the Regional Trial Court which declared the interest rates it imposed on the loans of respondent-spouses Ramon and Anita Viroomal are void for being patently “exorbitant and unconscionable.”

Based on the records, the Viroomals obtained a loan from MCC in 2009 in the amount of P467,600 payable in 60 months, with an interest rate of 23.36 percent per annum and secured by a real estate mortgage over Ramon’s property in Parañaque City.

The spouses later requested a loan restructuring, resulting in the execution of a second promissory note in the amount of P495,840 payable in 84 months at 24.99 percent interest per annum.

The restructured amount represents the unpaid balance in the first promissory note, including interests and penalty charges.

When spouses Viroomal failed to make timely amortizations, the MCC demanded full payment of the outstanding obligation of P549,029.69 as of October 15, 2016.

The spouses, however, claimed they had already paid a total of P1,175,638.12 and thus asked for a re-computation, but were ignored by MCC.

Instead, MCC proceeded with the extrajudicial foreclosure of the real estate mortgage, prompting the respondents to file a complaint with the trial court for the declaration of nullity of real estate mortgage as well as of the interest rate and other charges for being unconscionable, iniquitous, and immoral.

They argued that their loan obligation was already fully paid, had they not been burdened with the 36 percent per annum effective interest rate (EIR) and other charges which they claim were covertly imposed by the MCC.

Meanwhile, the MCC was declared the highest bidder in the foreclosure sale, and, upon the lapse of the redemption period, the title over the mortgaged property was consolidated in MCC’s name.

The trial court subsequently ruled in favor of the respondents as it declared the charges and interests compounded by MCC void for being “grossly excessive.”

The spouses were thus allowed to recover from MCC overpayment in the amount of P417,859.58.

The RTC also ordered the title in the name of MCC over the foreclosed property cancelled, and Ramon’s title reinstated.

The trial court’s ruling was affirmed by the CA in a decision issued on July 6, 2021.

In denying MCC’s appeal, the SC noted that the trial court was able to establish that MCC imposed an additional three percent monthly interest or EIR for any delay in the payment of the loans as part of its company policy.

“The EIR is on top of the stipulated 23.36 percent per annum monetary interest and the penalties of 1/10 of 1 percent per day and 1.5 percent per month penalty, all of which were compounded monthly as part of the outstanding balance,” the SC noted.

“Clearly, the Court cannot sustain the imposition of the compounded 3 percent monthly ElR. The evidence shows that the EIR was not indicated in PN (Promissory Note) 7155. The MCC unilaterally imposed the EIR by simply inserting it in the disclosure statement. This is not valid and does not bind the respondents as it violates the mutuality of contracts under Article 1308 of the Civil Code, which states that the validity or compliance to the contract cannot be left to the will of one of the parties,” it added.

The Court added that the “willingness of the debtor in assuming an unreasonable rate of interest is inconsequential to its validity.”

Thus, the SC ordered the reduction of the interest rates and penalties to the applicable 12 percent per annum legal interest while noting that the obligation to pay the principal loan is separate from the void interest and charges.

“Note, however, that only the EIR and stipulated interest rates and penalties are declared void for being unconscionable. The very nature of the parties’ contract of loan entitles MCC to recover not only the principal amount, but also the payment of monetary interest from the respondents, as compensation for the use of the borrowed amount,” the SC explained.

The Court, however, modified the CA and the trial court’s decision as to the amount the MCC needed to refund to the Viroomals.

In addition to the P417,859 that MCC was earlier ordered to refund to the respondents, the SC directed the petitioner to also refund the Viroomals the amount of P203,532 representing overpayment for the second promissory note with legal interest of six percent per annum from the date of the filing of the complaint until finality.

It also imposed a six percent legal interest per annum on all monetary awards, from the finality of the decision until full payment.