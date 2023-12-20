Go pushes for stronger mental health support after pandemic

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, reiterated his focus on advancing mental health initiatives in the country during the 95th Founding Anniversary of the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) in Mandaluyong City on Monday, December 18.

During the event, Go was also joined by Senators Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian and Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, as well as Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos Sr.

Addressing a diverse audience of health-care professionals, policymakers, and mental health advocates, Go emphasized the critical need for enhanced mental health services, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the mental well-being of Filipinos.

Go highlighted the staggering effects of the pandemic on mental health. He noted the increase in cases of anxiety, depression, and other mental health conditions, aggravated by the pandemic’s social and economic fallout.

During his visit to NCMH, Go also checked on the operations of the Malasakit Center inside the hospital. As principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act, Go stressed that patients and their families can conveniently avail of medical assistance here or in any of the 159 Malasakit Centers operational nationwide.

Go’s Malasakit Team also conducted a feeding program that day for outpatients and frontliners.

Go then outlined several legislative measures he has championed to address mental health concerns. These measures aim not only to provide necessary support for those suffering from mental health issues, but also to de-stigmatize mental health care in the Philippines.

Go emphasized the need to reinforce the implementation of Republic Act No. 11036, also known as the Philippine Mental Health Act. This Act, signed into law during the term of former president Rodrigo Duterte, highlights the right of all Filipinos to access mental health care.

It aims to deliver mental health services at the barangay level, incorporate mental health and wellness programs at the community level, enhance mental health facilities, and foster mental health education in both educational institutions and workplaces.

The Department of Education previously reported that in 2021, 404 students from public schools committed suicide, while 2,147 attempted to take their own lives.

It is for this reason that the senator has been pushing for the passage of his proposed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1786, aimed at mandating public higher education institutions (HEIs) to establish Mental Health Offices on the campuses. He accentuated the urgency of addressing mental health issues among young learners.