EEI to acquire construction equipment from Zoomlion

Construction firm EEI Corp. on Tuesday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ZL Machinery Philippines Inc. and Chinese construction machinery maker Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd. (ZHIST).

Under the agreement, EEI will purchase brand new heavy and construction machineries from ZL Machinery Philippines and Zoomlion for the company’s equipment re-fleeting project in the Philippines and for its overseas business.

“We anticipate a surge in infrastructure projects from next year onwards which we are committed to accomplish, not just in terms of target schedules and completion, but also with excellent service and quality that come with working with EEI.

We also have to be efficient with our capex [capital expenditure] budget. Acquiring equipment for several projects is one of the prudent investments we have to make to meet the demands of infrastructure work,” EEI President and CEO Henry D. Antonio said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Antonio, ZL Machinery President Jesus Martin Cacho-Araneta, EEI’s senior vice president for SCM, logistics, security and facilities Earl Jason R. Vistro, ZL Machinery vice general Manager Chris Zeng and Earthmoving Machinery Business Unit Assistant President and General Manager Ye Yuan. Antonio and Vistro recently flew to China to visit the Zoomlion Smart City and negotiated the terms of contract.

“In this industry, equipment reliability is a highly critical aspect of ensuring construction projects are executed on schedule. We believe that Zoomlion’s equipment and excellence in after-sales service and support will improve the capability of EEI’s project delivery and keep it on track,” Antonio said.

ZHIST, founded in 1992, is mainly engaged in the research and development and manufacturing of construction machinery, agricultural machinery and other high-tech equipment and new construction materials. Over three decades of development, ZHIST has grown into a global enterprise, with key products covering 18 categories, 106 product series and 660 varieties.

Zoomlion has been listed in Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock markets, becoming the first company in the industry to be listed in both markets.

EEI, meanwhile, is recognized as one of the leading construction companies in the Philippines with multiple mega infrastructure projects in the pipeline including railway projects in the country. The company has a broad range of construction and engineering services, with expertise in the construction of infrastructure, buildings, and industrial and electromechanical facilities.