DMCI, Marubeni tie up for Pasig project

DMCI Homes, the property development arm of engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc., and Japanese trading conglomerate Marubeni Corp. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the development of a residential condominium in Pasig.

The signing of the MOU was witnessed by DMCI Chairman Isidro A. Consunji and Marubeni’s Taro Kawabe, the company’s executive officer, COO of finance, leasing and real estate business division.

DMCI said The Valeron Tower, a single-tower dual-wing designed condominium, is set to become Marubeni’s flagship real estate investment in Southeast Asia, according to Marubeni’s overseas real estate business department senior manager Shinya Matsuo.

The project is targeted for launch in the first quarter of 2024.

With a 114-year history of doing business in the Philippines through Marubeni Philippines Corp., the Japanese firm has participated in numerous infrastructure projects in the country, including various collaborations with DMCI.

This partnership has extended to various projects, including the LRT Line 2 East Extension Project, Maynilad Water Services Inc. consortium and recent initiatives in reforestation and plantation development in Negros Occidental.

“We have fostered a strong relationship with DMCI built on mutual trust. Considering the longevity of our partnership, we anticipate that this business venture will also be long-term. This is just the kickoff,” Marubeni Philippines President and CEO Shigeru Shimoda said.

DMCI Homes President Alfredo Austria, for his part, said the collaboration signifies “a significant step” in merging DMCI Homes and Marubeni’s areas of expertise.

“Our collaboration signifies a joint commitment to further enhancing quality living and providing innovative home solutions for homebuyers in the Philippines,” Austria said.

With a focus on expanding into the Philippine real estate sector, Matsuo identified DMCI Homes as the ideal partner, citing the company’s construction expertise, product differentiation and a strong sales team.

“We conducted market research over the years, and as a conclusion, we found DMCI Homes to be the best partner,” he said.

Matsuo has expressed confidence in business expansion, particularly given favorable demographic trends and an increasing population, especially among the younger generation.

“The location of The Valeron Tower is strategically positioned along C-5, making it very accessible from any point in the metro.”