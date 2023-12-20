Customs seizes 2 smuggled Porsche cars worth P30 million

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Tuesday said it intercepted two smuggled luxury vehicles, worth P30 million, that were misdeclared as used truck replacements in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental.

The BOC said its Port of Cagayan de Oro team, together with its Intelligence Group, seized the two luxury vehicles last December 15 at the Mindanao Container Terminal.

The shipment, which was arriving from South Korea and consigned to M. Aguila Car Trading, was declared to contain 1,045 pieces of truck replacement parts.

However, Customs personnel found out that the shipment concealed two units of Porsche with an estimated value of P30 million.

“Upon receiving derogatory information, the BOC Intelligence Group requested the Port of Cagayan de Oro to issue a Pre-Lodgment Control Order [PLCO] against the subject shipment,” the BOC said.

“This was followed by a joint spot-check examination request from Customs Intelligence and Investigation Services-Cagayan de Oro [CIIS-CDO] and Surigao Field Station Chief Oliver Valiente and XIP CDO Chief Jenkinn Gutierrez,” it added.

BOC Cagayan De Oro port Acting District Collector Alexandra Y. Lumontad issued the corresponding alert order for the full examination of the container, resulting in the discovery of the smuggled luxury vehicles.

The BOC added that a warrant of seizure and detention shall be issued against the shipment for violating pertinent provisions of Republic Act 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“Our ports are steadfast in protecting our borders to ensure that goods are thoroughly inspected, preventing illicit cargo entry,” BOC Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said.