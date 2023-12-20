Curious, quirky, uncanny

THE San Beda Red Lions-Mapua Cardinals basketball finals of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) officially put a close to the collegiate basketball season last Sunday.

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) ended it all on December 3, while in the southern part of the archipelago, the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc., or CESAFI, also put a period on their high school basketball tournament on December 15.

Which means school ball enthusiasts are in full SepAnx mode, knowing full well they will need to wait nine long months before the next wave of college basketball competitions begin anew.

But does collegiate basketball ever really stop?

The answer of course, is no. After a brief hiatus of let’s say, over a month, the action starts anew as the off-season and pre-season leagues begin their trips around the sun. Team practices for 2024 will begin in earnest as early as January. Yes, Virginia. Pinoy basketball, including the scholastic kind, persists and perseveres, no matter what season of the year it is.

Now that we’ve wrapped up Season 86 of UAAP basketball and Season 99 of the NCAA, let’s look back at some quirky coincidences that made this year’s tournaments both uncanny and fascinating.

Like did you notice that the No. 1 seeds in men’s basketball and women’s basketball did not go on to win the championship, even if they were the hands down favorites to go all the way?

The University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons were the first to qualify for a Final Four slot this season and for the first time ever ended the eliminations as top seed. The De La Salle Green Archers were a hot and streaking second seed, but when UP and DLSU clashed in the first game of their series, the Maroons demolished the Archers with a rat-a-tat game that they won by a record-setting 30 point-margin.

The Green Archers inflicted the same kind of pain on the Maroons in Game 2, winning it by 22 points. And come Game 3, the Archers saved their straightest, swiftest arrows for last, denying UP the fulfillment of their Redemption Tour. No. 2 triumphed over No. 1.

In the NCAA, the Red Lions were unlikely early on to even land a finals seat. And even when they did, they met adversity right away. The Mapua Cardinals took Game 1, much like UP did in the UAAP, but the Lions plowed on, winning Game 2 with Jacob Cortez willing the decider that resulted in Game 3. Much like La Salle, the unexpected champions went all the way in the do-or-die last game. In the process they avenged their painful defeat in 1991 to Mapua, then added their 23rd men’s basketball title to their room-full of trophies. No. 2 over No. 1 again.

Even in UAAP women’s basketball, the National University Lady Bulldogs were expected to extend their dynasty to eight-straight championships. The No. 2 seed University of Sto. Tomas Tigresses who won Game 1 were expected to bow to the erstwhile champs who had the edge, though by tiny margins, in the deciding third game. But in the final minutes, the Tigresses found the opening and pounced on it. Same result. No. 2 won over No. 1. The basketball gods wouldn’t have it any other way, it seems.

Which brings us to another curious observation. Curses. According to UP fans, the Fighting Maroons are seemingly cursed at the Araneta Coliseum. They have lost all finals games played in Cubao in Seasons 81, 85 and 86. Their one precious UAAP title won in Season 84 was played at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. Could this be true?

There is also The Curse of the MVP (Most Valuable Player). According to “legend”, the teams of players who win the MVP Award for the season don’t get to win the championship. Cases in point, Ateneo’s Ange Kouame (Season 84 MVP) and UP’s Malick Diouf (Season 85 MVP).

But ahh, there’s the rub. The MVP Curse proved false this year as Season 86 MVP Kevin Quiambao succeeded at towing his De La Salle team all the way to the UAAP throne.

Just goes to show that good performance will trump curses any time even if the so-called jinxes seem to be a trend in the unseen dimension.

Then there’s the matter of droughts in collegiate basketball—32 years for the Mapua Cardinals, 38 years for the University of the East Red Warriors and 46 years for the Adamson Falcons.

Will these droughts be ending at last in the coming season? That deserves fuller treatment in another column.