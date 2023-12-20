Campi: Auto sales goal for ’23 within striking distance

Vehicles sold in January to November have already surpassed prepandemic levels, according to a report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers Association of the Philippines Inc. (Campi) and the Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

The Campi-TMA joint report indicated that vehicle sales during the period reached 390,654 units, up 23.9 percent from the 315,337 units recorded a year ago. The figure is also higher than the 369,941 units sold by the auto industry in 2019.

Apart from exceeding prepandemic sales, Campi President Rommel Gutierrez said the automotive industry has hit 92 percent of its goal for this year.

“We may even exceed our sales forecast of 423,000 units if sales performance in the last three months is sustained.”

The sustained demand, he noted, can be attributed to “continued aggressive marketing activities and supply improvement across all brands.”

On a month-on-month basis, however, vehicle sales declined by 1.2 percent to 37,683 units in November from the 38,128 units sold in October.

In terms of vehicle segments, Asian utility vehicle led the growth in sales in the 11-month period which grew by 30.7 percent to 54,634 units.

This was followed by passenger car sales which rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 99,665 units; commercial vehicle, 22.2 percent; light-duty trucks and buses, 22.2 percent; light commercial vehicle, 20.8 percent; and heavy-duty trucks and buses, 15.5 percent.

In contrast, sales of medium-duty trucks and buses declined by 0.8 percent to 3,467 units.

Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. led the auto market as it sold 180,480 units in January to November and cornered 46.2 percent of the domestic market.

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. ranked second as it accounted for an 18.39-percent share of the automotive market, selling 71,833 units in January to November.

Ford Motor Co. Phils. ranked third as its vehicle sales accounted for 7.32-percent share of the market. It sold 28,586 units during the period.