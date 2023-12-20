BSP extends moratoriumon InstaPay, PESONet fees

THE Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has extended indefinitely the moratorium on InstaPay and PESONet fees pending a review or until such time that small e-payment transactions are levied with zero fees.

The BSP said the Monetary Board issued Resolution 1599 dated December 7 ordering the status quo on the moratorium on the increase on e-payment transfer fees.

Under BSP Memorandum M-2021-071 dated December 28, 2021, financial institutions that participate in the InstaPay and PESONet “automated clearing houses must not increase their current fund transfer fees.”

“The BSP encourages Filipinos to actively use their accounts for digital payments, savings, and investments. The central bank is working with the industry to bring more of our countrymen into the fold of the formal financial system,” BSP Governor Eli M. Remolona Jr. said.

The BSP reiterated that any financial institutions planning to introduce new fees must secure the approval of the central bank.

“These fees must also be reported to the BSP 60 days before implementation,” the BSP said in a statement.

“Moreover, a transfer fee that is currently waived may only be restored up to the amount reported to the BSP before the waiver,” it added.

The BSP tasked the Philippine Payments Management Inc., the industry body that oversees both PESONet and Instapay, to monitor the regulatory compliance of its members and “promptly” report any issues to the BSP for appropriate action.

“Non-compliant members shall be subject to the BSP’s supervisory and enforcement actions under the National Payment Systems Act and the New Central Bank Act, as amended,” the BSP said.

The BSP said it would continue to work with the payments industry in its bid of lowering or eliminating fees imposed on small electronic payments or e-payments.

“The reduction or removal of transfer fees for small e-payments supports our vision of digitalization and inclusivity. We are engaging the industry through dialogue to explore ways to reduce or completely eliminate fees for small-value transactions,” Remolona said.

The BSP said the moratorium shall be lifted, subjected to review, when zero fees for small e-payment transactions have been implemented by the payments industry.

“This is consistent with the BSP’s commitment to achieve a cash-lite economy by fostering reasonable, competitive, and transparent pricing mechanisms, while advocating the reduction of digital payment fees, particularly for small e-payments,” it added.

Consumer welfare

PESONet and InstaPay are digital payment schemes launched in 2017-2018 under the National Retail Payment System. Their usage grew significantly during the pandemic.

PESONet is a batch electronic fund transfer service and is a viable alternative for checks and recurring payments. InstaPay, on the other hand, is a real-time, low-value payment substitute for cash transactions.

PESONet and InstaPay are operated by the Philippine Clearing House Corp. and BancNet Inc., respectively.

The two payment systems are expected to comply with international standards that foster safe, efficient, and reliable operations, particularly those provided under BSP Circular 1126 (series of 2021).

Last year, the BSP designated PESONet and InstaPay as prominently important payment systems (PIPS), pursuant to the National Payment Systems Act (NPSA).

Under the Payment System Oversight Framework, PIPS refers to a payment system which may not trigger or transmit systemic risk, but could potentially cause adverse economic impacts or undermine the confidence of the public in the national payment system or in the circulation of money, read the statement issued by the BSP in July 2022.

“The designation of PESONet and InstaPay as PIPS would subject them to closer BSP supervision and monitoring to protect the public,” the central bank has said.

“The designation of PESONet and InstaPay as PIPS is considered timely, as these payment systems will facilitate the launch of other use cases for digital transactions, such as interoperable bills payments and direct debits,” then-BSP Governor Felipe M. Medalla was quoted in the statement as saying.

“This further promotes consumer welfare as we continue making progress toward the BSP’s objective of reaching 50 percent digital payments by 2023,” Medalla added.