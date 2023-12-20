IF you are leading a team, one of the common issues you will encounter is how to communicate effectively. This is especially true when you have to balance management expectations with your team’s current skills and attitudes. You are in a unique position to influence both management’s requirements and your team’s growth. One of the most effective tools you can use to manage your team is communicating effectively. But in order to do so, you also need to understand that just because you said so does not mean that your team will follow.

One of the barriers to effective communication is your assumptions and preconceived notions. There will be times when your team will not want to work with another group because of what other people have said or a previous bad experience. As their leader, you need to set an example by helping your team look at other groups from a different perspective. Instead of relying on what other people say, ask them to validate their assumptions with facts and evidence. If warranted, set ground rules so that the working relationship is kept professional and expectations are met.

What you are feeling at the moment can also hinder you from communicating effectively. Whether felt or ignored, personal issues have a way of creeping into your work and how you communicate. In addition, communication can be hampered by your own communication style. The way you say things can be loaded with meaning that you did not intend. When you listen to respond more than intently listening to what the other person is saying, you tend to think of how to reply more than fully understanding what the other person is saying.

When overwhelmed with personal issues, take control of your emotions by taking a step back and breathing deeply. Be self-aware of when you are reacting and when you are empathizing. Reacting is when you match the other person’s emotions while empathizing is recognizing where the other person is coming from and thinking of how to bring the other person to the discussion. Remember also that not all people react and respond in the same way. Your communication style should depend on who you are talking to and towards making them understand.

An overlooked barrier to communication is the office layout. People who are near to each other tend to become more familiar with each other. Your office layout should provide opportunities for collaboration, but also for individual work. If you have a big team, expect that there will be smaller groups who have the same interests. Expect that communication will be difficult when some team members work remotely or have different schedules and days of reporting to the office.

To remove this barrier, set a regular meeting where your team can discuss project updates, but also for them to get to know each other better. Regular meetings help you identify roadblocks to current projects and help you keep track of what your team needs. It also provides a temperature check on your team’s motivations and engagement. If possible, provide a venue where your team can just chat and catch up. Providing common areas help your team get to know each other better and help them discover common interests. This breaks down their indifference, and will break the ice in getting to know other team members.

How you use the communication tools in the office can also reduce communication efficacy. You and your team need to agree on when to use email, chat, or phone call because as the culture builder of your team, you determine how they are used or abused. Each has its own merits and disadvantages, but the important thing is that the team understands the implications of when they are used. When there are deviations to the agreement, you need to call it out and consistently implement the agreement.

Sometimes, a person’s motivations also hinder them from communicating effectively. Some team members only want to do the bare minimum and would disengage from activities that would require them to do more. Some are demotivated from not getting a promotion after doing everything they can to prove their worth. Varying degrees of motivation affect the way your team member communicates. To break through motivational issues, you need to get to know the people you work with and find out what really drives them to be fully engaged in the workplace. When a team member’s performance declines, you need to find a way to understand why and identify the communication style that works for them.

Similar to people’s motivations are trust issues which play a crucial role in effectively communicating. In the workplace, innovative and creative ideas die in an environment where there is no trust because people will be afraid to share their ideas for fear of being ridiculed or censored. If you are leading a team, it is your role to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard and that your team knows you listen to their ideas.

If you are a team member, your role is to take accountability for your actions and ideas so that when you speak up, they know you are willing to do the work. It goes without saying that you need to respect other people and have the integrity to mean what you say. People will only trust what you say when your word is dependable and trustworthy.

Your end goal in communication is to inform and persuade someone to adopt a certain perspective or to do something. When a method is not working, you should not be afraid to try other ways to achieve your goal. When you encounter roadblocks, you need to find other ways to get through because if you do not, people will not change.

Image credits: Campaign Creators on Unsplash





