ArenaPlus serves a 2023-ender PBA Christmas Games

ArenaPlus, your 24/7 sports app, makes Christmas extra special and memorable to all basketball fans as it presents the PBA Christmas Games happening today, December 20 and 22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

ArenaPlus has been in the forefront of making significant sports events in the country exceptionally fun and entertaining.

As the Official Sports Entertainment Gateway of PBA, ArenaPlus engaged itself to deliver an unforgettable basketball experience for Pinoy basketball fans.

The brand commits to provide an eventful PBA season, leaving a lasting and deep connection between the brand and the organization.

This christmas, ArenaPlus intends to “give back” to the community by supporting PBA games and bringing forth top notch sports entertainment.

As the year ends, ArenaPlus and PBA brings in the PBA Christmas Games, dedicated to all PBA fans who supported the league throughout the season.

The event was welcomed by a ceremonial toss participated by the big bosses from both organizations.

Hundreds of fans gather to cheer their favorite team including NorthPort Batang Pier, Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots, NLEX Road Warrios, Blackwater Bossing, Meralco Bolts, and Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

The 2 day brand event became extra fun and entertaining with the dance performance by the brand girl group “Astig Girls”.

In an interview, ArenaPlus Official Brand Ambassador Scottie Thompson proudly expresses his joy towards the brand for making this event possible, saying “I am very happy that my ArenaPlus family never failed to make every PBA event fun and entertaining, especially this Christmas. I am proud that 2023 will end with the ArenaPlus Christmas Games because it’s our way to thank the PBA and all the PBA fans who continue to support me and the league.”

ArenaPlus President Rafael Jasper Vicencio expresses his gratitude to the organization. “We are very proud and grateful to the PBA for this opportunity. ArenaPlus ever since has been an active supporter of sports, especially basketball. We know how much Filipinos love the sport so thank you PBA for letting us use your platform to reach more basketball fans.”

BingoPlus and ArenaPlus proudly stand as flagship brands under Digiplus Interactive Corp, solidifying its position as a leading leisure provider in the country. For more updates, visit www.bingoplus.com and www.arenaplus.netor download the apps now via the App Store and Google Play.