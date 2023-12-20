Alternergy secures P1.45 billion capital funding from GSIS

ALTERNERGY Holdings Corp. has received the P1.45-billion funding from state-fund pension fund Government Service Insurance System (GSIS).

In a disclosure, Alternergy said Tuesday it received the capital infusion amounting to P1.45 billion from the subscription to perpetual preferred shares of GSIS.

“We are pleased to receive the GSIS investment which boosts our equity base. Alternergy has raised a total of P3 billion in equity capital in the last nine months following our P1.62 billion initial public offering (IPO) in March this year,” Alternergy President Gerry P. Magbanua said.

The proceeds, he added, will be utilized for the construction of the Tanay and Alabat Wind Power Projects under the Green Energy Auction 2 (GEA 2) Program of the government.

“This boost to Alternergy’s equity base will help fund the next phase of development in projects, including the construction of the Tanay and Alabat Wind Power Projects under the GEA2,” the company reported.

Alternergy has further undertaken back-to-back corporate finance activities to secure capital for its project pipeline. Last week, Alternergy mandated BDO Capital & Investment Corp. (BDO Capital) as Mandated Lead Arranger (MLA) for an up to P4 billion of fixed and repriceable rate green corporate notes.

In early October, Alternergy tapped three investment banks—BPI Capital, RCBC Capital and SB Capital—as lead arrangers to raise P12 billion project finance structure for the Tanay and Alabat Wind Power Projects.