After fiscal policy reform, ‘obsolete’ systems up next

WITH the necessary economic structural changes already in place this year, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will be pushing for the “modernization” of obsolete government systems in the coming months.

In an interview with reporters in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, the chief executive disclosed his administration focused on updating existing fiscal, monetary and spending policies as the country “moves away” from the economic impact of Covid-19.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the government was forced to increase its loans to assist those affected by the nationwide lock downs despite lower revenue.

Data from the Department of Finance (DOF) showed national government debt soared from P7.73

trillion to P9.8 trillion in 2020, P11.73 trillion in 2021, and P13.4 trillion in 2022.

As of October, the national debt was at P14.8 trillion.

To address the matter, the government implemented debt-management strategy, efficient spending measures, and is now pushing for the passage of revenue generating bills.

“We studied the government, we studied the economy, and started to come to a few answers, some of it is structural that we have had to do,” Marcos said.

“Those structural changes should start to—well, they already have but they will even have a greater effect in 2024 than they did in 2023,” he added.

The reforms, he said, will provide the government the window in 2024 to update its existing structures to help speed up the country’s economic growth.

The President said he has called for the review of existing laws in a bid to make the country an attractive destination for investors.

He is also pushing for the digitalization of more government operations to make it more efficient and accessible to the public.

“We’re moving in the right direction. But if you ask me, I’m always—I always say it’s [changes] too slow, it’s too slow, it’s too slow. So, we will just keep pushing and pushing and pushing so all of these will be completed and we can feel the effects of those changes that we made,” Marcos said.

Image credits: AP/Andrew Harnik





