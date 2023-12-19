‘Wonka’ waltzes to $39 million opening, propelled by Chalamet’s starring role

NEW YORK—Wonka debuted with $39 million in box office sales in US and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. That made it a strong start for the Timothée Chalamet—starring Willy Wonka musical that underscored the young star’s draw.

Musicals have been tough sells in theaters in recent years, so much so that Warner Bros. downplayed the song and dance elements of Wonka in trailers. Instead, the studio emphasized Chalamet, the 27-year-old actor who, with Wonka, notched his second No. 1 movie following 2021’s Dune. The earlier film recorded a $41 million opening.

While Dune was a sprawling and star-studded sci-fi adventure, Wonka relies chiefly on Chalamet’s charisma.

Wonka, which cost about $125 million to produce and played at 4,203 locations, was also the first big Hollywood release to launch following the end of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike.

Chalamet hosted Saturday Night Live just days after the strike ended. In his opening monologue, he sang to the tune of “Pure Imagination” about “returning to this magical world where actors can promote their projects.”

Jeffrey Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., expects Wonka to be the go-to choice from families over the holidays. Its main competition for kids will be Universal Pictures’ animated Migration.

Wonka, directed by Paul King of Paddington and Paddington 2, is a prequel to 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, with Chalamet starring as a young Wonka trying to open a candy store. Its ensemble cast includes Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key.

Warner Bros. last revived Roald Dahl’s classic with the 2005 Tim Burton-directed Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, starring Johnny Depp. It debuted with $56.2 million and ultimately grossed $475 million worldwide.

To reach those numbers, Wonka will need strong legs through the lucrative holiday moviegoing period. On its side are mostly good reviews (84 percent “fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes) and positive audience reaction (an “A-” CinemaScore).

“Chalamet is a true movie star who’s been developing his craft and his reputation over many years,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for comScore. “Everybody’s looking for who’s the next big movie star. Is it all about the old-school leading men? Chalamet is definitely that.”

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes again ranked second this week with $5.8 million in its fifth week of release. The Lionsgate Hunger Games prequel, now up to $145.2 million domestically and more than $300 million globally, has held strong week after week.

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things, a surreal Frankenstein-esque fairy tale starring Emma Stone, expanded into 82 theaters and grossed $1.3 million for Searchlight Pictures. The film, which will expand further in the coming weeks, is nominated for seven Golden Globes, including best comedy or musical.

Estimated ticket sales are for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

1. Wonka, $39 million

2. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, $5.8 million

3. The Boy and the Heron, $5.2 million

4. Godzilla Minus One, $4.9 million

5. Trolls Band Together, $4 million

6. Wish, $3.2 million

7. Christmas With the Chosen: Holy Night, $2.9 million

8. Napoleon, $2.2 million

9. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, $2 million

10. Poor Things, $1.3 million.