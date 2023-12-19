Swimmer from Pasig City bags 3 gold medals

ARVIN NAEEM TAGUINOTA II made Pasig City proud by winning three gold medals in the swimming competitions of the Batang Pinoy where action rose to fever pitch simultaneously with the Philippine National Games on Tuesday.

Taguinota, 12, added the boys 12-and-under 50 meters (31.15 seconds) and 100m backstroke (1:05.63) gold medals to the 8-12 100m individual medley title he won the other day at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex pool.

It was no surprise for Taguinota to shine—he was named Best Swimmer among a thousand participants at the recent Emirates International Swimming Championships in Dubai where he won six gold medals in backstroke, individual medley and freestyle.

Another swimmer from Puerto Princesa City and two weightlifters from Cebu alsl dominated their respective events in the competitions organized by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Quendy Fernandez ruled the PNG’s 18-and-over 50-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke at the PhilSports pool in Pasig City to validate her Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year awards in the recent University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86.

Fernandez clocked 29.34 seconds to send Mandaluyong City’s Jinzy Azze Dassion to the silver medal with a time of 29.93 seconds. Atasha dela Torre of Ormoc City got the bronze with 30.07 seconds.

“This is my first PNG so I am extremely happy because I never thought to win. But hopefully, I can add more,” said Fernandez, who’s swimming out of Universty of the Philippines.

The 18-year-old Fernandez dominated the 100-meter backstroke in 1:07.66, almost five seconds faster than Pasig City’s Shane Francine Lugay (1:11.66). Her elder sister and teammate Cindy took the bronze in 1:11.76.

She dedicated her accomplishment to her late Palawan Swimming Club coach Toyskie Dalisay, who passed away last year.

She aims to add the 50 and 200 meters backstroke and 4×50-meter freestyle relay golds in the next two days.

Over at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Alex Daniel Buanghug and Althea Bacaro bagged gold medals in Batang Pinoy weightlifting competition.

Buanghug, 12, competed inspired after witnessing his idol, Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, coaching kids from Rizal.

He lifted 45 kgs in snatch and 56 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 101 kgs to top the boys’ 12-and-under class.

Davao City’s Emmanuel Victor Arce (45-55-100) clinched silver and City of Tagbilaran’ s John Vincent Ong took bronze (35-40-75).

Bacaro, meanwhile, lifted 44 kgs in snatch and 60 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 104 kgs in clinching the girls’ 12-and-under gold. Jixelle Gonzalez of Zamboanga City (43-51-94) bagged the silver and Amor Gantalao earned the bronze (40-52-92).

“We’re overwhelmed and very happy to see Ate Hidilyn here,” Buanghug said.

“Seeing her really motivates us. We also want to become an Olympic champion just like her in the future.”

Christine Hallasgo, on the other hand, stamped her class in PNG women’s 10,000-meters in 37:06.96 to prove that her legs still have the stuff that won her the gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.