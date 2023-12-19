Six rebels killed after military thwarts NPA bid to ‘reorganize’ guerilla unit in Batangas

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Monday said it had foiled an attempt of the New People’s Army (NPA) to reorganize in Batangas by neutralizing six of the insurgents in a clash in Balayan town Sunday.

“Troops of the 59th Infantry Battalion conducted combat operations after receiving reports of an undetermined number of NPAs at Barangay Malalay in the town of Balayan that also resulted in the capture of four firearms,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said.

However in the encounter, one of the soldiers was killed and three others were hurt.

“The AFP extends its sincerest condolences to the family of the soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to the Filipino. The AFP assures them of its all out support. The wounded personnel will also receive the best of care that it can provide,” Trinidad said.

Trinidad said the AFP is committed to resolving the local communist armed conflict the soonest time possible.

The 2nd Infantry Division earlier said that joint government forces from the 59th Infantry Battalion, which consists of Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel, were conducting combat operations at Barangay Malalay, Balayan town when they encountered an undetermined number of NPA members believed to be affiliated with the Southern Tagalog Regional Party Committee’s Sub-Regional Military Area 4C.

The firefight resulted in six NPA rebels being killed and the recovery of two M-16 rifles, one M-653 rifle, one shotgun, and other subversive documents.

The wounded troops were already evacuated to the Medical Center Western Batangas in Balayan. Pursuit operations are now ongoing as of this time.