Senators probe readiness for disease surge

THE Senate Committee on Health and Demography, chaired by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Monday led senators in questioning Department of Health (DOH) officials to assess government readiness to promptly contain the global rise of respiratory illnesses.

Senators said that nearly four years since the world’s attention was drawn to the troubling indications of what would later be the Covid-19 pandemic, both government and health stakeholders should all draw painful lessons from those times.

Presiding over the Senate panel’s proceeding, Go addressed questions to Department of Health Assistant Secretary Maylene Beltran, who assured senators that the DOH and hundreds of public hospitals it supervises nationwide are constantly raising their readiness to deal with the rash of non-Covid respiratory ailments, collectively described as “ILI” or influenza-like illness.

The inquiry was triggered by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva’s Resolution No. 874, directing the appropriate Senate committee “to look into the preparedness of the government to detect, prevent, minimize, treat, and contain the reported global rise of respiratory illnesses, and the capacity of the country’s healthcare system to handle a surge or outbreak of cases.”

Also in Monday’s hearing, Department of Foreign Affairs representatives assured senators that the agency constantly tracks any possible public health emergency in other countries, to minimize the risks of any new type of infections reaching Philippine shores through international visitors.

Senator Go touted, for his part, the increasing number of Malasakit centers in all public hospitals, noting that these make it possible for patients and their families to get coordinated assistance from charity and health insurance agencies, among others.

Citing lessons learned from previous coronavirus attacks, Senator Nancy Binay earlier pointed out that the government can “use all the lessons it had learned from the Covid-19 pandemic” to ensure that “walking pneumonia” and other respiratory illnesses “do not escalate into another public health crisis.”

Binay recalled that “Covid-19 pandemic was an eye-opener for everyone, especially those in the public health sector.”

Speaking partly in Filipino, she expressed hope that “we can all apply lessons we learned from this [pandemic] to better manage communicable diseases so that we don’t reach the level of a public health emergency.”

The DOH recently reported that there have been four cases of Mycoplasma pneumoniae, also known as “walking pneumonia,” from January to November this year.

The DOH also clarified that the four cases were “not new” and had been detected among those who got infected with influenza-like illness (ILI).

Given the high number of respiratory cases and another expected increase in January, the government should put in place the appropriate and necessary measures to ensure the public health system is not pushed to the limit, Binay stressed.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





